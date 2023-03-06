Is Harry Styles trying to tell Us something? Fans certainly think so after the singer shared a selfie of himself in a One Direction T-shirt.

Styles, 29, did some “late night talking” to his followers via Instagram on Sunday, March 5, posting a photo from the gym. In the shot, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner is seen in the top that featured photos of his former bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne. The look made its debut as merch during the group’s Up All Night Tour in 2012. (Styles previously revealed during a January 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his guilty pleasure is listening to One Direction music while working up a sweat.)

While Styles promptly deleted the post, it was too late as fans quickly shared their reactions via Twitter.

“His a— thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don’t have it as wallpaper uploaded on every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak,” one fan tweeted. A second fan suggested: “HE DELETED IT! IT WAS MEANT FOR CLOSE FRIENDS!” A third social media user chimed in with: “WHY IS HARRY STYLES WEARING A 2012 ONE DIRECTION SHIRT????” A fourth fan added: “WAKING UP?? TO HARRY STYLES?? WEARING A ONE DIRECTION SHIRT?? IN 2023????”

One Direction rose to stardom after meeting as contestants on The X Factor in 2010. The five singers became a group at judge Simon Cowell’s guidance and the record executive, 63, signed One Direction to his label Syco Records that same year. The group went on to release five studio albums together, becoming the first band in history to have their first four records debut at number one on Billboard 200.

In March 2015, the band revealed that Malik, 30, was leaving the group and a few months later, the four remaining members of the band announced that they would be taking an extended hiatus beginning in 2016.

The bandmates have since pursued solo careers. Malik has released three solo albums and collaborated with Taylor Swift on the 2016 duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Horan, 29, dropped “Heartbreak Weather,” which debuted at No. 1 in the United Kingdom in 2020.

Styles, for his part, won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” at the 2021 Grammys. He then took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Harry’s House at the 2023 ceremony.

“Well, s–t,” the “As It Was” singer began in his acceptance speech after his big win. “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category.”

The My Policeman star continued: “I think on nights like tonight it’s so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is really, really kind. I’m so, so grateful. This doesn’t happen to people like me very often. This is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much.”

In the category, Styles was up against Lizzo‘s Special, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres and more hit records from 2022.