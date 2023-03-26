Staying cordial for the kids? Amid Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ ongoing custody battle, the pair put on a united front at their son Otis’ soccer game.

The Booksmart director, 39, and the Ted Lasso star, 47, were all smiles as they greeted one another outside their son’s soccer game on Saturday, March 25, according to pics obtained by TMZ. Wilde sported a pair of jeans and a brown cardigan, while the Saturday Night Live alum opted for a beige fleece, navy trousers and a maroon baseball cap. The twosome, who called off their engagement in 2020, were photographed hugging upon their arrival before sitting together in the stands.

Wilde and the Kansas native — who share Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — were first linked in 2011, getting engaged nearly two years later. The pair ultimately split amid the coronavirus pandemic, shortly before the O.C. alum sparked a romance with her Don’t Worry Darling leading man, Harry Styles.

“The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair in September 2022, denying claims that she ended her engagement to be with the former One Direction member, 29. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

The pair’s coparenting relationship also took a turn for the worse in April 2022 when Sudeikis publicly served Wilde with custody paperwork during her appearance at CinemaCon. The Tron: Legacy actress — who split from Styles the following November — later alleged that her former fiancé had attempted to humiliate her by serving her during a public work event. Sudeikis, however, denied intentionally serving her during the panel.

Wilde later claimed that the Mother’s Day actor had acted with “underhandedness” and “bad faith” when it comes to deciding Otis and Daisy’s future, per a new court filing obtained by the Daily Mail earlier this month.

“Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him,” Wilde’s legal team wrote in the March court documents. “While the details of Jason’s finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is.”

The pair had a court hearing for the ongoing custody dispute on Friday, March 24, in which the judge rejected Sudeikis’ request to move the case from Los Angeles to New York despite Wilde’s objections.