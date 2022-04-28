CinemaCon Reevaluates Security After Olivia Wilde Custody Papers Incident

Changing the rules. CinemaCon promised to reevaluate its security after Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers while speaking on stage at the event.

“We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there,” CinemaCon’s managing director Mitch Neuhauser told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, April 28. “In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees.”

The Booksmart director, 38, was speaking about her new film Don’t Worry Darling on Wednesday, April 27, when she was handed a manila envelope that was marked “personal and confidential,” per multiple outlets. Us confirmed that the package contained custody documents from her former fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

“Is this for me?” Wilde asked, according to The Hollywood Reporter, before reading the first page of the documents and resuming her speech.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source exclusively told Us on Wednesday. The insider added that the Ted Lasso star, 46, did not have prior knowledge of when the paperwork would be delivered: “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde and Sudeikis, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, began dating in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. The pair got engaged two years later, but Us confirmed in November 2020 the couple called it quits after seven years together.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” the We’re the Millers star told GQ in July 2021 about the split. “And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He continued: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Later that month, a source told Us exclusively that the pair were “coparenting well” after ending their engagement. “Olivia and Jason are better off as friends,” the insider said. “They’re doing their best at giving their kids a normal life. The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their number one priority.”

In late 2020, Wilde was linked to her Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider said. “It was only a matter of time before they got together,” a source told Us exclusively in January 2021.

During her CinemaCon presentation, the O.C. alum gushed about her 28-year-old boyfriend’s performance in the film. Jokingly referring to him as “an up-and-coming actor with no other career” that she was aware of, Wilde told the audience that Styles’ performance was “nothing short of a revelation.”

