The fight continues. Olivia Wilde slammed ex Jason Sudeikis in a new court filing ahead of a Friday, March 24, hearing about their ongoing custody battle.

The Don’t Worry Darling director, 39, accused the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, of acting with “underhandedness” and “bad faith” when it comes to the future of son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

“Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him,” Wilde’s legal team wrote in court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. “While the details of Jason’s finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Friday hearing is set to determine whether the duo’s legal battle should be adjudicated in New York or California. Wilde claimed in the court docs that the matter has been settled and Los Angeles is the appropriate venue, but Sudeikis wants the custody hearings to take place in New York.

Last year, a judge ruled that the children should stay in California, but the Horrible Bosses actor recently filed a motion to halt that order, which gave him time to file an appeal in New York. In her declaration, the Booksmart director claimed she was blindsided when she learned about the appeal.

“Apparently he had learned that the court date for our first appearance was January 4, 2023, and purposefully did not advise me of it, nor did his lawyer advise my lawyers. Not knowing the date, neither I nor my lawyers appeared,” she claimed. “[Jason’s] underhandedness and bad faith in these proceedings is astounding. I am completely perplexed at why he believes that engaging in intimidation or trickery will serve him or our children’s best interests.”

When the former couple split in November 2020, they initially seemed cordial to one another, but tension arose when they couldn’t agree on where they wanted the children to live. Wilde is based on the West Coast, while Sudeikis splits his time between New York City and London, where he films Ted Lasso.

Things hit a breaking point in April 2022 when the Drinking Buddies actress was served with custody papers on stage while presenting at CinemaCon.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the Emmy winner didn’t know when the documents would be delivered. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde, however, alleged that the public document serving was an intentional move on the part of her ex, calling it an “outrageous” tactic in August 2022 court documents. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests,” she continued. “Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Sudeikis subsequently argued that he didn’t want Wilde served in front of the children, either at home, at school or at her then-boyfriend Harry Styles‘ residence. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” the We’re the Millers star said in a court filing last year. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”