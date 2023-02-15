A messy situation. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called it quits in November 2020, but the pair have weathered their share of drama in the years since.

Nearly two years after their split, the former couple’s ex-nanny Ericka Genaro detailed her time as their employee in an explosive interview with the Daily Mail. The Don’t Worry Darling director and the Saturday Night Live alum slammed her allegations at the time, but Genaro wasn’t out of their lives just yet.

In February 2023, Genaro filed a lawsuit against the twosome, claiming that they terminated her employment because of the anxiety and depression she allegedly developed while working for them. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Genaro’s attorneys alleged that she “became increasingly anxious and stressed” after Wilde and Sudeikis ended their romantic relationship. The exes share son Otis, born in 2014, and daughter Daisy, born in 2016.

Genaro alleged in her complaint that the Booksmart director “abruptly left the home where she lived” with Sudeikis and the children in November 2020. “Wilde’s sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of [Genaro] for support,” read the documents.

The childcare pro went on to allege that the Ted Lasso star asked her to “stay up at night after the kids were put to bed to talk” about his personal life, adding that she “felt compelled to engage” in these conversations even though they created “extreme anxiety to her as she ostensibly felt she had to ‘pick sides’ between the parents of the children she was ostensibly the primary caretaker.”

After news of Genaro’s lawsuit broke, Wilde and Sudeikis — who got in engaged in 2013 — did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following her split from Sudeikis, Wilde moved on with Harry Styles, whom she directed in the film Don’t Worry Darling. (The New York City native and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer later called it quits in November 2022.)

The O.C. alum went on to slam rumors that her romance with the Grammy winner overlapped with her and Sudeikis’ relationship. “The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde told Vanity Fair in September 2022. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

Earlier in 2022, the twosome’s relatively private split became very public when they began a custody battle for their children. In April of that year, Wilde was publicly served with legal papers while speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Through his rep, Sudeikis claimed at the time that he didn’t know the papers would be served “in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde, for her part, later described the incident as an attempt to “sabotage” her CinemaCon presentation. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack,” she told Variety in August 2022. “It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.”

