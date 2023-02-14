Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Former Nanny Sues Them for Discrimination

Facing legal action. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis‘ former nanny Ericka Genaro is suing the duo for discrimination, alleging they terminated her employment because of her mental health.

Genaro, who began working for the couple in 2018, filed a lawsuit against the Booksmart director, 38, and the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 14. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Genaro’s lawyers alleged that the childcare pro “became increasingly anxious and stressed” after Wilde and Sudeikis ended their romantic relationship. The former couple are the parents of son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

In the complaint, Genaro alleged that Wilde “abruptly left the home where she lived” with Sudeikis and the children in November 2020. “Wilde’s sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of [Genaro] for support,” the docs continued.

According to Genaro, the Horrible Bosses actor asked her to “stay up at night after the kids were put to bed to talk” about his split from the House alum. Genaro claimed that she “felt compelled to engage” in these conversations even though they created “extreme anxiety to her as she ostensibly felt she had to ‘pick sides’ between the parents of the children she was ostensibly the primary caretaker.”

Wilde and Sudeikis, who got engaged in 2013, called it quits in November 2020 after nine years together. After their split, the O.C. alum moved on with Harry Styles, whom she met while directing him in her film Don’t Worry Darling. Us confirmed in November 2022 that Wilde and the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, 29, ended their romance after nearly two years together.

In her complaint, Genaro claims that Wilde’s alleged “absence” in late 2020 and early 2021 caused her “stress and anxiety” to keep “boiling up” as she spent more time with the kids. “The pressure of [Genaro] not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating,” the ex-nanny claimed.

At one point, Genaro allegedly discussed the situation with Wilde in Palm Springs, California, and felt “a genuine sense of relief and [camaraderie]” with the Drinking Buddies actress, “who reacted sympathetically.”

Days later, however, Genaro claimed that Sudeikis told her Wilde shared their conversation with him. “[Genaro] was stunned at the abrupt announcement, and her heart sank because of its significance — there was no peace when confiding in Wilde,” Genaro’s attorneys wrote. “Sudeikis then asked [Genaro] ‘do you trust me?’ as part ‘gotcha,’ part threat and part confirmation [Genaro] was on Sudeikis’ side.”

Genaro claimed that she eventually began attending group therapy with Wilde and Sudeikis, then later started seeing an osteopath to treat her symptoms of “physical pain, anxiety and stress.” In February 2021, Genaro told Sudeikis she planned to quit, but would give him “up to 5 months” to find a new caretaker for the children.

Shortly after she gave notice, Genaro claimed that her osteopath advised her to take a three-day “radio silence” break from Wilde and Sudeikis. “Rather than honor the restriction of a three day leave of absence from the osteopath, within hours Sudeikis demanded to speak with [Genaro] immediately,” the documents alleged. “When [Genaro] responded she is under the osteopath’s orders to not speak with anyone because of her anxiety, Sudeikis terminated her on the spot.”

Genaro now believes she was terminated “because of her disability of anxiety/depression, and for seeking the reasonable accommodation of a three day leave of absence for same.” In her complaint, Genaro said she is seeking damages including “loss of earnings, deferred compensation and other employment benefits” and reimbursement for her legal fees.

Last year, Genaro made headlines when she gave an interview to the Daily Mail where she claimed the Ted Lasso actor was inconsolable when he saw Wilde making her “special” salad dressing on her way to see Styles shortly after her split from Sudeikis.

After Genaro’s allegations appeared online, the comedian and Wilde slammed her story in a rare joint statement.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple told Us in October 2022. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Wilde and Sudeikis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.