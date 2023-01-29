Copacetic coparents. After months of headline-making drama, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be on good terms after they were spotted hugging in Los Angeles.

The exes were spotted saying goodbye after a recent meeting. They chatted with each other as they walked to their cars, and Sudeikis, 47, was seen chuckling at something Wilde said, photos and video published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, January 28 reveal.

The two kept it casual with the Ted Lasso star wearing a white sweatshirt and navy pants with Nike sneakers and a Cheers baseball cap. Wilde, 38, for her part, wore light-wash jeans, a yellow sweatshirt and matching Adidas sneakers.

The two have united after a fraught 2022. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that the actors — who never tied the knot — called it quits after nearly a decade together, but their messy fight for custody of their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, went public in 2022. The Don’t Worry Darling director was publicly served with legal documents while on stage during a presentation at CinemaCon in April.

“It was my workplace,” the House alum told Variety in August 2022. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. … I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Sudeikis later clarified in his legal response amid the custody battle that he didn’t intend for Wilde to be served at the event. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment,” he wrote in court paperwork obtained by Us, noting that he didn’t want the documents to be delivered at their kids’ school or at the home of Wilde’s then-boyfriend, Harry Styles, in case their children “might be present.”

The following fall, the duo united after their former nanny started making allegations about their split and Styles, 28.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a rare joint statement to Us in October. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Us confirmed in November 2022 that Wilde split from the “Golden” singer after nearly two years together.