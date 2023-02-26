Emily Ratajkowski Spotted With Orazio Rispo Amid Rumored Eric Andre Split

Moving on? Emily Ratajkowski was spotted hanging out with Orazio Rispo amid rumors that her romance with Eric André is over.

The 31-year-old model and the DJ were photographed leaving a wine bar together on Friday, February 24, in pictures obtained by Page Six. The My Body author wore a shiny burgundy puffer coat and black pants while her rumored beau was dressed casually in a hoodie and jeans.

The We Are Your Friends actress was previously spotted with Rispo last fall amid her romance with Pete Davidson. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that Ratajkowski and the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, called it quits after two months together.

After her split from Davidson, the iCarly alum seemingly moved on with André, 39. In January, the duo made headlines when they were photographed packing on the PDA during a trip to the Cayman Islands. Weeks later, the pair attended a New York Knicks game together, sitting courtside one day before Valentine’s Day.

The comedian and the Easy alum seemed to confirm their romance on February 14 when André shared nude photos of himself and Ratajkowski via Instagram. “💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘,” the Bad Trip star captioned the post, which included two snaps of him reclining naked on a couch with heart emojis covering his genitals.

The I Feel Pretty star, meanwhile, was visible in a mirror behind André, holding her phone to take the pictures.

In July 2022, Ratajkowski split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester, 23 months. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model filed for divorce from the producer, 35, in September 2022.

Last month, the Entourage star revealed that she still has her wedding ring — and she has no plans to give it up. “I love a divorce story,” she confessed during a January episode of her “High Low” podcast. “I don’t think divorce is a sad thing.”

The Gone Girl actress went on to joke that she sometimes finds herself congratulating others on their breakups. “Every time I hear a divorce story or when I see the news, I have to remind myself, ‘Oh that’s sad,'” she recalled. “I literally say to people, ‘Good for you.’”

Ratajkowski added that ending a marriage to improve one’s own happiness is actually a good thing. “I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce and I don’t think that’s a good way to live,” she explained. “Well, cheers to divorce!”