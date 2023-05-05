Staying patient! Emily Ratajkowski is open to dating a woman — she just needs to meet the right person.

“I would love to,” Ratajkowski, 31, wrote to HommeGirls creative director Jen Brill via Instagram in March, according to an interview published by Elle on Thursday, May 4. “Waiting for the right one to come along. I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me, and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!'”

The We Are Your Friends star came out as bisexual during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in November 2022, just a few months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear McClard. The two were married for four years before calling it quits in July 2022 and share 2-year-old son Sylvester.

The Gone Girl actress told Brill, 55, it’s the “first time I’ve ever been single,” which is why she’s not rushing into settling down. “I’m proud of myself [for this new era],” she explained. “[The] younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

Since her split from Bear-McClard, 36, Ratajkoswki has been linked to various A-list celebrities including Pete Davidson and Harry Styles. The I Feel Pretty Star and former One Direction bandmate, 29, were spotted making out in Tokyo in March when Styles was in town for his Love on Tour concert.

After photographs of the pair went viral, both the My Body author and Styles immediately refrained from commenting on their romantic status. However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the “Fine Line” singer was “very attracted” to Ratajkowski and “thrilled” about their hookup. The “High Low” podcast host, however, was not ready for a long-term commitment following her divorce.

Shortly after their PDA session made headlines, fans speculated about a potential feud between Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde, who dated the “Matilda” crooner for nearly two years until their November 2022 split.

“[Olivia] is trying not to be jealous because she is moving on as well,” a second source told Us at the time, noting that the Don’t Worry Darling director, 39 — who shares two children with ex Jason Sudeikis — was “upset” that Styles and Ratajkowski had gotten cozy.

The Cruise star later addressed the drama during an interview with Spanish Vogue, sharing that she’s just been enjoying being in the “dating stage.”

“It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship,” Ratajkowski told the outlet in an April 2023 profile, adding that she “feels bad” for Wilde, who “had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

In March, Ratajkowski further opened up about the topic of privacy to HommeGirls, sharing that she understands being in the public eye is “part of the game,” but would “love more privacy” — and a little respect when it comes to commenting on her romantic endeavors.

“When people hate on my dating life, it’s just uncool. Let me live. I’ve been through some shit. I want to have some fun sometimes,” she told the outlet.