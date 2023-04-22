After Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted packing on the PDA, the model opened up about the now-viral photos and a potential rivalry with his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

“It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship,” Ratajkowski, 31, told Spanish Vogue in a profile published on Thursday, April 20, referring to her marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard, which ended in July 2022. “So this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage.”

She continued: “The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work.”

The My Body author, who shares 2-year-old son Sylvester with her estranged husband, was spotted making out with the 29-year-old One Direction alum last month. The twosome were photographed canoodling on the street in Tokyo, where Styles was in town for his Love On Tour live concerts.

“I didn’t expect this to happen,” Ratajkowski confessed to Spanish Vogue of the snapshots. “I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in [Los Angeles], hire security, don’t go to public restaurants. … So the idea of giving [my freedom] up for the sake of privacy is something I haven’t considered yet.”

While the pair immediately refrained from commenting on their romantic status after the photos made headlines, a source told Us Weekly last month that the “Matilda” crooner was “very attracted” to Ratajkowski and was “thrilled” about their hookup. The “High Low” podcast host, however, was not ready for a long-term commitment following her divorce. (She filed to dissolve her marriage to Bear-McClard, 36, in September 2022.)

“Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” the insider exclusively told Us in March. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

Shortly after the Gone Girl actress — who was previously linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric Andre — and Styles’ kiss went viral, fans also speculated about a potential feud between Ratajkowski and Wilde, 39. (The Don’t Worry Darling director, who had previously been friendly with Ratajkowski, dated Styles for nearly two years until their breakup in November 2022.)

“[Olivia] is trying not to be jealous because she is moving on as well,” a second source told Us later in March, noting that Wilde — who shares two children with ex Jason Sudeikis — was “upset” that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and Ratajkowski had gotten cozy.

The I Feel Pretty actress, for her part, even compared the potential rivalry to Adam Levine’s cheating scandal. The Maroon 5 frontman, 44, was publicly accused in September 2022 of cheating on his then-pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, with multiple women. Levine, who shares three children with the 34-year-old Namibia native, has since denied the allegations and reprioritized his relationship with Prinsloo.

“These approaches occur over and over again. I did a TikTok talking about it when the Adam Levine case came to light. All my algorithm on this social network showed content focused on slut-shaming a 23-year-old girl,” Ratajkowski told Spanish Vogue in her cover story, referring to Sumner Stroh, the first woman to reveal her alleged romance with Levine. “I was frustrated with the way in which an attack narrative was being established on this girl, instead of asking what happens to the person who is in a relationship and as such has contracted obligations.”

She added: “In the case [of my photos with Harry], it’s more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

The iCarly alum further noted that there had been no confrontation between herself and Olivia, even calling the social media drama an “unfortunate issue.”