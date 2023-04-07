Her lips are sealed. Emily Ratajkowski weighed in on the public’s obsession with her dating life following her steamy PDA with Harry Styles.

“I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Thursday, April 6, claiming there are “a million insane, inaccurate” rumors spread online about her relationship status. “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

According to the profile’s author, Ratajkowski’s comment was sent via voice note from Japan. She was spotted making out with Styles, 29, in Tokyo last month while he was overseas performing two Love On Tour shows.

The My Body author spoke candidly about her whirlwind romances, telling the outlet that she was more focused on raising 2-year-old Sylvester, whom she shares with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. “I’m working, I’m a single mom. I’ve been so busy that it’s easy not to think about,” she explained.

Ratajkowski split from the producer in July 2022 after four years of marriage. She filed for divorce two months later and was briefly linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric André before her kiss with the “As It Was” crooner raised eyebrows.

The Gone Girl actress noted that she didn’t “understand” the surprised reactions to her outings with Davidson, 29, last year. (Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome went their separate ways in December 2022 after two months of dating.)

“Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?'” she recalled to the L.A. Times. “I actually don’t understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with.”

Ratajkowski, who revealed her experience with sexual assault in her 2021 book, confessed that she sometimes feels “scared” of men. While reflecting on a recent date with an unnamed person, the model remembered being told that she appeared “stoic in the face of adversity” — a comment that took her aback.

“I think of myself as extremely tender,” she added. “I’m like, ‘Have I been hardened?’ I think I’m just a little less scared now, basically, of the world. So maybe that comes off as unemotional.”

While she may keep her feelings close to the vest, Ratajkowski is candid about the ups and downs of dating in the public eye. During a podcast episode that aired in March, the We Are Your Friends star hinted that she’d started seeing someone special.

“I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like,” she said on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast, which taped in February. “So, that feels different, but yes, if you had talked to me four weeks ago I would have been like, ‘Absolutely [not interested in dating].’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, well, he’s kind of great.'”

Styles, meanwhile, most recently dated Olivia Wilde. Us confirmed in November 2022 that the Don’t Worry Darling costars called it quits after nearly two years together.

The “Daylight” artist and Ratajkowski haven’t officially addressed their status, but a source exclusively told Us last month that Styles is “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the actress. “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” the insider noted. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”