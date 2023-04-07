Emily Ratajkowski Had 'Horrifying' Year After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Pushing through. Emily Ratajkowski gave a rare glimpse at her life ups and downs following her split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“[It was one of the] most traumatic experiences of my entire life,” the model, 31, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Thursday, April 6.

Ratajkowski — who announced her split from Bear-McClard, 36, in July 2022 — confessed that she was “scared” to go into more detail about the trauma surrounding her separation. The I Feel Pretty actress, however, admitted that she’s had a “horrifying” year once she filed for divorce in September 2022 after four years of marriage.

In addition to becoming a single mom, Ratajkowski has been trying to stay out of the film producer’s public scandal. Variety was first to report on March 29 that Bear-McClard was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some of which allegedly occurred during his marriage to Ratajkowski.

The My Body author’s 2-year-old son, Sylvester, whom she shares with Bear-McClard, has remained her guiding light through all the drama. She is currently in a legal battle with her estranged husband for full custody.

“I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children,” the London-born star told the outlet in the April feature.

Ratajkowski previously addressed her divorce during a March appearance on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she said of her relationship. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Before parting ways, the New York Times bestselling author revealed she “tried everything else” she could think of to fix her mental health and stay married.

“I tried to take antidepressants. I was sure that something was wrong with me,” she recalled. “I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing.”

Since calling it quits, the Lying and Stealing actress has been focusing on making herself happy, which includes dating whomever she likes. She was linked to Brad Pitt in September 2022 before having a whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson that ended in December 2022.

Ratajkowski was then spotted packing on the PDA with Eric André in early 2023. The following month, she raised eyebrows when she was photographed sharing a kiss with Harry Styles on the streets of Tokyo.

“Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on March 29, adding that the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner, 29, is “thrilled” to be hooking up with the actress.

The insider noted, “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious. She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

The “High Low With EmRata” podcast host, meanwhile, insisted during her L.A. Times article that she’s “really just not thinking about guys.” She told the publication: “I’m working, I’m a single mom. I’ve been so busy that it’s easy not to think about.”

After the photos of her and Styles surfaced, Ratajkowski checked back in with the outlet and teased her romantic future.

“I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” she said with a laugh. “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”