Living it up! Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her recent laissez-faire approach to life and dating amid speculation she’s sparked a romance with Harry Styles.

“I’m definitely in a giving-no-f—ks period of my life,” Ratajkowski, 31, told Elle in an interview published on Tuesday, March 28. “I was playing with my son, building his magnet tiles with him, and I was like, ‘Huh, I wonder if I’m going to come out of this period and be like, ‘Damn, I really give a f—k now, and I wish I had handled things differently.'”

The model split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard — with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester — in 2022 after almost four years of marriage. Since her divorce from the director, 34, she’s been linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric André. Ratajkowski and André, 39, confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day in February but called it quits just a few days later.

The We Are Your Friends star was then seen packing on the PDA with Styles, 29, earlier this month in Tokyo where the former One Direction alum was performing. According to a video published by the Daily Mail at the time, the duo shared a passionate smooch on a local street while learning against a parked silver van.

Neither Ratajkowski nor the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner have addressed their PDA-packed moment, but the Entourage alum dropped a “like” via Twitter on Sunday, March 26, when a news outlet shared details of the duo’s outing, but she has since unhearted the post.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair’s inner circles are supportive of their budding chemistry. “Everyone is happy because they’re both single and really enjoying their carefree romance,” the insider explained, noting that “friends don’t know” at this point whether the relationship “will work out long term.”

While speaking with Elle, the Gone Girl actress shared that her comments about dating often get misconstrued — including something she said during a recent episode of her “High, Low” podcast.

“On the Olivia Ponton [episode], I made a joke about how I attract the worst men,” she explained. “And immediately it’s put into the context of somebody I dated very briefly … It’s so frustrating because everything’s taken completely out of context. That episode was recorded months ago.”

One friend that may have mixed feelings about the budding romance is Olivia Wilde, who dated Styles for nearly two years before Us confirmed they had split in November 2022. The Booksmart director, 39, and the My Policeman actor first connected on the set of their film Don’t Worry Darling.

Weeks before her steamy makeout with Styles, Ratajkowski was photographed with Wilde at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Eagle-eyed fans then later spotted the I Feel Pretty star dancing beside the O.C. alum at one of Styles’ concerts in Paris last summer.

Despite the women’s bond, the source told Us on Monday that Wilde “is trying not to be jealous” about Ratajkowski and Styles getting cozy “because she is moving on as well,” but it still “upsets” her seeing them together.

For Ratajkowski, it’s all about trying to navigate the world of dating in such a highly publicized environment, with the iCarly actress telling Elle on Tuesday that caring less about being in the public eye has given her a sense of “control.”

“I felt like I was constantly negotiating things in a way that was making me very meek,” she explained to the outlet. “I’ve stopped caring so much, which is, funny enough, an act of taking control. I’ve accepted what I can and can’t control, and found joy in things that I can. And the podcast is one of them.”