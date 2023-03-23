Reconnected. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are finding their groove after the singer’s 2022 cheating scandal, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider says. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

The Maroon 5 singer, 44, “realized he made a huge mistake” by talking to other women and has since refocused his time on his wife, 34.

“They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the source says of Levine’s new family plan, noting that’s why fans have been “seeing them out and about more.”

The “Moves Like Jagger” crooner and the model are “back on track as a couple,” according to the insider.

Levine, for his part, has also added self-care to his to-do list. “Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight,” the source tells Us.

The former Voice coach made headlines in September 2022 when a woman named Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with Levine.

“At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated,” she alleged via a TikTok video at the time. Stroh added in the caption that she was “embarrassed I was involved [with] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect.”

The University of Texas alum claimed that after she and Levine ended their relationship, he reached out to her to ask if it was “OK” to use her name as his future baby’s moniker. “I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy, I want to name it Sumner,’” the “Animals” crooner allegedly texted Stroh in June 2022, according to screenshots she shared via social media.

One day after the TikTok went viral, Levine, who was expecting baby No. 3 with Prinsloo at the time, released a statement denying that he ever cheated on his wife.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate,” he said in September 2022. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Amid the drama, more women came forward claiming that they had exchanged “flirty” messages with Levine during his marriage to the Victoria’s Secret model. “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right 😤?” the “Maps” musician allegedly wrote in a screenshot shared by one woman in a since-deleted TikTok video

Despite the rumors surrounding her husband, Prinsloo supported Levine at one of his shows in Las Vegas in October 2022. That same month, a source exclusively told Us that it had been “horrible” for the couple since news broke of the “Misery” singer’s controversial actions.

“He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself,” the insider said at the time.

The duo, who share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, have seemingly moved past the scandal since welcoming baby No. 3 in January.

Earlier this month, the pair made their first red carpet appearance since the Namibia native gave birth. Levine and Prinsloo were all smiles as they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12.

The following week, the twosome took their two eldest children to Disneyland to celebrate the “Girls Like You” crooner’s birthday. Prinsloo shared a series of photos from the March 18 outing via social media, including one where she and Levine were packing on the PDA.

Watch the video above for more details on Levine and Prinsloo’s relationship — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.