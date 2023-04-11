It’s all about her! Emily Ratajkowski revealed why sex is important to her — and how it factors into her dating life.

“Sex is real for me,” Ratajkowski, 31, revealed during the Friday, April 7, episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “Sex is very relaxing to me. It’s, like, an outlet. It’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life.”

The My Body author explained that “you learn so much about people by having sex with them, it’s crazy. I’ve learned that from dating.”

Ratajkowski confessed: “The thing about dating is you don’t know what you’re going to get when you sleep with someone new.” She teased that the second time is when things get good with a partner.

The model — who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 — noted that she likes “male energy quite a bit.”

When it comes to picking a date, the I Feel Pretty actress said that she is looking for someone to show her a “good time” and a “nice night.”

Ratajkowski, who was most recently linked to Harry Styles, revealed, “Right now it’s just fun. I’m really enjoying it.”

When it comes to settling down again, the Gone Girl star is not ready to be a one man woman just yet.

“I’m trying to dodge the cuffs, that’s the hard part,” she said, referring to being locked down in a relationship. “I think a lot of men are very lonely and want a relationship more than they will ever say.”

Ratajkowski confessed that she likes the carefree part of playing the field. “The best thing about being single is that you don’t have worry about anyone else,” she explained. “I basically think about my son and nothing else.”

The “High Low” podcast host — who shares 2-year-old son Sylvester with Bear-McClard, 42 — announced her split in July 2022 after four years of marriage. Following their breakup, the Uncut Gems producer was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some of which allegedly occurred during his marriage to the Ratajkowski.

“[It was one of the] most traumatic experiences of my entire life,” the New York Times bestselling author told the Los Angeles Times in an article published on Thursday, April 6, in reference to her divorce.

The Lying and Stealing actress, however, has chosen to try an focus on herself and her toddler. That self-love includes going on dates with Brad Pitt and briefly going out with Pete Davidson.

Ratajkowski was also linked to Eric André before being seen packing on the PDA with Styles, 29, on the streets of Tokyo earlier this year.

“Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month amid the actress’ whirlwind romance with the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”