Bikini-ready babe! Emily Ratajkowski undoubtedly has the best bathing suit style.

From pregnancy pics to sultry selfies, the Gone Girl actress has garnered a reputation for sporting ultra-chic sets while hitting the beach, giving Us endless summer style inspiration.

In May 2023, the brunette beauty shared an adorable snap via Instagram of her and son Sylvester Apollo Bear — who she shares with film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard — while posing on a Miami beach. The iCarly alum held her son on her hip while she squinted her eyes and stuck her tongue out to the camera. The model rocked a red swimsuit finished with a funky pattern and string straps. To top the look off, she teamed the number up with a gold necklace. Sylvester, for his part, beamed in blue swim shorts.

The I Feel Pretty star looked fabulous in another swim fit in January 2023 while on a tropical getaway. Ratajkowski wore a sultry bikini featuring a high-cut leg, a thong back and a triangle top that exposed her underboob. She slayed the neon patterned suit with her locks parted down the middle and worn loose, down her shoulders. During the trip, the My Body author rocked another vibrant suit, which featured a cherry-colored top and matching string bottoms. She showed off the set while posing on the beach in a pair of distressed jeans.

In January 2021, the Cruise actress posed in a black one-piece while in an undisclosed location. At the time, she was pregnant with her Sylvester and stood on the edge of a boat in a stringy number. Her hair perfectly framed her face and draped over her back. She added even more drama to the getup with brown sunglasses, overlined lips and hoop earrings.

Fans were quick to praise the We Are Your Friends star’s fabulous look in her comments section. One wrote, “You were absolutely GLOWING while pregnant.” A second fan added, “Wow stunning mama!!,” and a third follower commented “Slay girl!”

The Lying and Stealing actress’ most talked about looks came in July 2018 when she was spotted walking down Miami Beach. EmRata looked seriously stylish while wearing a teal set featuring a bandeau top, off-the-shoulder straps and cheeky bottoms. The Welcome Home star paired the number with a gold chain necklace, chunky hoops and black sunglasses. Her hair was still wet from taking a dip and she completed the set with trendy white sneakers.

