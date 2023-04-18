Skimpy and stylish! When it comes to the sexiest bikinis on the market, Hollywood’s A-listers know best.

While the most expected time to wear a strappy suit is in the summer or on a tropical getaway, some celebs have dared to rock a two-piece in the snow.

Kendall Jenner, for example, stunned in a black swimsuit while on vacation in Aspen in January 2022. The look featured a triangle top that revealed her underboob. The 818 Tequila founder’s bottoms were finished with dainty string straps and just the right amount of coverage in the front. The reality star opted for black shades and wore her silky hair down for the chilly day. To add a bit of warmth to the ensemble, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore fur leg warmers up to her knees.

Another star who slayed a wintery suit was Tana Mongeau in January 2023. The “Cancelled” podcast host looked sultry while visiting Park City, Utah, in a strappy suit. The getup included a high-cut leg and triangle top. In the snapshot, the blonde beauty pulled the bottoms higher up on her legs and twisted the strappy top over her neck, giving it a twisty and fun look. She teamed the suit up with a fluffy black coat draped over her shoulders, mini UGG boots and an ultra-fluffy hat.

Vanessa Hudgens, on the other hand, sported a red skimpy bikini while posing in the sun in July 2022. The Tick, Tick… Boom! actress commanded attention in a red set while on a tropical beach vacation. The number included a cheeky bottom, exposing her delicate tattoo on her thigh and bra top design. The cherry getup included a bit of sparkle with silver embellishments on the straps and attaching the two cups together. The Spring Breakers star wore her curly tresses in a high bun with bangs framing her face perfectly and completed the look with reflective sunglasses, hoop earrings, a gold bracelet and long acrylic nails.

Another fabulous fit came from Lizzo in January 2023. The “About Damn Time” singer sported a sexy white ensemble that was equipped with a plunging neckline and cheeky bottoms. The design was finished with bows at the side. Lizzo styled the swimsuit with matching Prada boots, sunglasses and a red floral crown. Her brunette locks cascaded past her thighs in gorgeous braids, and to top it off, the Michigan native added oversized hoop earrings.

