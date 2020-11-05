Too hot to handle! Vanessa Hudgens is a pro when it comes to slaying in all kinds of stylish swimwear. And we’re taking note.

Anyone who follows the 31-year-old on Instagram knows she isn’t afraid to show off her insanely toned physique in all kinds of chic swim looks. From simply stunning one-pieces to itsy-bitsy bikinis, the High School Musical alum knows how to rock a swimsuit.

Just Sunday, August 23, the Grease Live star shared a super steamy snap of herself and a friend showing off a little side boob in a colorful backless one-piece. “Sunday funday,” she captioned the pic.

But as much as we love her swimsuits, when it comes to Hudgens’ swim style, it’s all about the accessories. There’s a cowboy hat she’s been spotted in more than once, that flawlessly captures her laid-back, fashion-forward aesthetic. “Just a cowgirl and her coffee,” she captioned one of the posts on Wednesday, August 12.

Then there’s the bucket hat, which she rocks every now and again for a more funky appeal. However, her favorite go-to accessory is probably her body chain. It’s nearly impossible to find a snap of her in a two-piece without a body chain on. Not only does it dress up every look, but it also draws attention to her seriously impressive flat tummy.

To take a closer look at Hudgens’ hot bikini looks, keep scrolling.

