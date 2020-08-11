10 Times Eva Longoria, 45, Rocked a Bikini Like a Boss

Hot mama! Eva Longoria should add swim style expert to her already impressive resume.

The 45-year-old actress, producer, businesswoman and mother loves to share bikini snaps to her Instagram feed. As a bonus, she never forgets to tag the brand, making it easy to shop her style when we want to feel like a boss babe. Some of her faves include Somerfield Swim, Myra and sustainable brand Kymina.

But the designer that pops up time and time again is Melissa Odabash. From sporty nude bikinis to simply chic single-shoulder one-pieces, the Desperate Housewives alum has been spotted in all kinds of Odabash’s numbers. Naturally, Longoria isn’t the only A-lister that’s a fan of the brand. Lily Allen, Elle Macpherson and Molly Sims are just a few of the other celebs who’ve rocked stylish numbers from Melissa Odabash.

“The best @evalongoria enjoying her holiday wearing Majorca one shoulder in nude,” the brand wrote in an Instagram repost of the actress on Monday, August 10.

As much as we love these glam moments, probably our favorite swim look comes from an adorable twinning moment. On Friday, May 8, the former soap opera star shared a pic of her and her 23-month-old son, Santiago, wearing pink and orange print numbers. “Starting the weekend early,” she captioned the snap. “The bathing suits are from @kokotribe Finally a matching set for mama and baby boy!”

From the cute to the stylish, keep scrolling to see some of Longoria’s hottest swim moments.

