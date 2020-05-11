Eva Longoria Twins With Son Santiago in Matching Swimsuits

Seeing double! On Friday, May 8, Eva Longoria blessed her 7.8 million Instagram followers with an adorable photo of herself and her 23-month-old son, Santiago Enrique Bastón.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

The pair wore matching bathing suits featuring an orange-and-pink print to have some fun in the pool. The 45-year-old donned an open-back long-sleeved one-piece and the little boy wore swim trunks featuring the same pattern.

In the accompanying caption, the mom of one wrote, “Starting the weekend early! 👙———- The bathing suits are from @kokotribe. Finally a matching set for mama and baby boy!”

Twinning Hollywood Mother-Daughter Duos That’ll Have You Doing a Style Double Take

Judging from The Young and the Restless alum’s Instagram caption, she was searching for a brand that offers matching suits for mothers and sons, in the same way that many do for mothers and daughters.

Longoria’s fans were quick to support the matching mother-and-son moment and practically begged to find out where the bathing suits were from. One follower commented on the Instagram post and said, “I need matching outfits with my son! Where do I buy?”

Another wrote, “I absolutely LOVE these matching bathing suits 😍😍👌🏽 Who is the designer? 😃”

The specific bathing suit Longoria wore was the Pink Leaves Surf Women Long-Sleeved Swimsuit ($154) and Santiago twinned with her in the Pink Leaves Boy Swim Shorts ($75). According to the website, the print is also available in a mens and girls’ version — plus a maxi skirt!

The swim brand reposted one of the TV star’s photos with Santiago. In the caption, Koko Tribe wrote “Thank you @evalongoria for your support of small businesses like ours & inspiring us and so many other women #mompreneurs to continue working hard! ❤️”

Longoria’s been outspoken about the fact that she intends on raising her son — whom she shares with husband of four years José Bastón — to be a feminist.

The Best Kim Kardashian and North West Twinning Style Moments

In an interview with Parents in August of 2019, she explained, “I feel there’s more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism.”

She continued, “ But it’s not about telling him, it’s about showing him in his everyday life.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)