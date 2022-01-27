Time to get Dizzy! Tana Mongeau threw the ultimate party in Los Angeles to unveil her new canned wine launching on Wednesday, January 26.

Several stars and influencers showed up to the Dizzy wine event on Tuesday, January 25, in support of Tana’s new beverage, made just for “20-somethings that want to drink wine on their terms and in their own way.”

Josie Canseco, Unruly Agency owner Tara Electra, Hunter Moreno, Ashly Schwan and Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada were just a few of the notable attendees who showed up and showed out during Mongeau’s launch party.

Dixie D’Amelio, Abby Rao, Faze Banks, DJ Diambo, Tyla Yaweh, Charly Jordan, Maggie Linderman, Ricky Thompson and Chris Miles were also present.

“I have been offered to curate a lot of different beverages, but I wanted to wait until we found one that really represented my brand and lifestyle, Drink Dizzy Fine Wine is a drink that will get your vibe right and is easy to take with you on the go,” Mongeau, 23, told In Touch about what inspired her launch. “I love the taste and I think there was a missing link in the market for an easy to go, get you lit canned win that we can start the party with.”

In case you’re curious about what Dizzy tastes like, her white wine has hints of ripe pear, peach, pink lady apple and pineapple, giving it a fresh and sweet blend. The semi-ripe grapes are “picked at night to ensure a balance of ripe flavors with just the right amount of acidity,” according to her website.

The portable and easy-to-share design is just one of Dizzy’s many perks, as each can has grapes sourced from Coastal California vineyards that are “produced by leading chardonnay experts and fermented in temperature-controlled steel tanks that give the wine a more delicate flavor.”

Plus, her wine is filtered four times over and because it’s poured into cans instead of bottles, it also reduces emissions from shipping by up to 80 percent.

Just before the event kicked off, Mongeau took to Instagram Stories with a video of herself sampling the product.

“OK guys, I am in the middle of glam but I just want to let you know that first, one of the perks of Dizzy wine is that you can finish the whole thing in one chug, but it tastes good enough that you can use it as a chaser for Tequila!” the social media personality dished while preparing to greet her guests at the soiree.

David Weintraub, the CEO of DWE Talent and Tana’s manager and partner in DRINK DIZZY, revealed it was a worthwhile process to get to their launch.

“We tasted a lot of great grapes and looked at many different options when dialing in the taste for Dizzy, we finally found a great relationship with Eliqs who hit it out of the park with our new company,” he shared at the time. “It’s been a long year of getting this ready and we are really excited to see how the buyers respond to our drink.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from inside the Dizzy launch event: