Boss mode! Tana Mongeau is adding business executive to her list of career accomplishments after teaming up with Unruly Agency to launch a new influencer management division of the company.

The reality and YouTube star, 22, will be heading up the TAA division, which stands for Tana’s Angels Agency, after joining the Unruly Agency as one of its social media personalities a few years prior.

“Throughout my career I’ve been taken advantage of more times than I can count. I am starting TAA to teach people how to not make the mistakes I made early on in my career,” she said in a statement. “I understand more creators are born every day and we’re in a creator culture.”

The Las Vegas native explained that her “wish” early on in her career was to be part of a “mentorship” program and receive “a helping hand pointing me in the right direction to help me negate and build success,” which is what TAA will be focusing on.

“Introducing TAA is a way for me to give the power back to creators,” she added.

Mongeau will use her first-hand expertise as an influencer, model, brand representative, and OnlyFans top earner to guide others who want a shot a social media success and monetizing digital platforms.

The self-made multi-millionaire is partnering with her manager, CEO and owner of Dwe Talent Management, David Weintraub, and Unruly Agency owner, Tara Electra, to launch the new endeavor.

“Working with Tana and Tara to create this new division of Unruly is truly exciting, we see a ton of diverse talent out there that need to be catapulted to the next level and with our team we will be making those dreams come true,” Weintraub said in a statement. “I am so excited to partnering with Tana and Tara as they are both experts in so many areas of new media influencers and talent.” Unruly agency has become a powerhouse in social media representation and brand deal making, catapulting known and unknown talent to next level superstardom.

The new division has already received more than 2,000 submissions from talent wanting to be a part of Mongeau’s mentorship program and receive representation by the social media marketing company.

Electra, for her part, revealed the mission of the new project as, “Giving woman back their independence. Putting power back in their hands by allowing them to have the resources they need to be successful is exactly the scope of business we intend to provide with our new TAA division at Unruly.”

Prospective clients can submit an application to the Unruly Agency by clicking here. Do you have what it takes to become the next social media superstar?