Wine not? Since many celebrities are still stuck at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some of them have decided to participate in one of the latest food-focused TikTok gimmicks known as the wine challenge.

The viral task involves two people sitting together, with one person positioned directly in front of the other. The person sitting in front then grips the bottom of a full wine glass with their teeth and leans back into their partner. The goal is for the person in the back to be able to seamlessly drink from their pal’s wine glass, but if the positioning is off, the trick can go hilariously wrong.

Though the wine challenge has been making the rounds on TikTok for a few weeks, it recently got a big boost thanks to Cameron Diaz, who attempted to accomplish the feat with her pal, Katherine Power, in her first ever TikTok video.

In the clip, which was posted in July 2020, the Bad Teacher star sat behind Power, who slowly leaned back with the base of a wine glass in her mouth. After a bit of adjusting on her part, Diaz was able to sip nearly the entire contents of the glass without spilling a drop on the ground.

However, Diaz didn’t use just any old wine to get the job done. Instead, the Holiday star picked a white blend from her and Power’s new wine label, Avaline. “Made my first TikTok ya’ll!!” the Body Book author wrote in the caption. “@drinkavaline #winechallange #avalinewinechallenge #fyp #katherineneedsatiktokaccount.”

The duo unveiled their line shortly before taking part in the challenge. It currently includes the aforementioned white blend as well as a rosé. Both drinks are clean, vegan-friendly, made with organic grapes and free of unnecessary add-ins like sugars, colors, and concentrates.

“When your mouth turns purple from drinking red wine? That’s not natural. That’s a coloring called Mega Purple,” Diaz explained at the time, noting that many wines aren’t vegan-friendly. “People just assume the wine they’re drinking is vegan. Most wines are not — they’re filtered through either egg whites or fish bladder lining.”

Since Diaz and Power’s turn was so successful, other stars soon followed suit. Scroll down to see more famous people attempting the wine challenge!