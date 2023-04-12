No caption necessary! Kendall Jenner rocked a cheeky bikini that flaunted all of her curves — and more.

The model, 27, shared several sexy Instagram snaps of herself lounging in the swimwear on Monday, April 10, including multiple shots baring her butt in the thong bottoms.

In the first photo, the Kardashians star laid on her stomach on a lounge chair, catching rays in the floral print swimwear. While she protected herself from the sun with opaque sunglasses and an orange baseball cap emblazoned with her 818 Tequila logo, half of her body was exposed to the sun, glowing in the bright light.

In the second and third images, Jenner showed off the front of the bikini, which featured high-waisted bottoms and a halter top. As she fidgeted with the straps of her swimsuit and toyed with her hair — which was styled in a messy bun — she also put her long torso and toned abs on display.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The final image featured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum giving fans a glimpse at her springtime glam. Jenner appeared fresh-faced with just a subtle hint of gloss on her lips. Her nails were painted a spring green that perfectly matched the bikini.

The Hulu personality — who celebrated Easter Sunday with her famous family one day prior — has been vocal about her body image over the years, revealing that she used to compare her figure to that of her sisters’.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” Jenner told The Telegraph in 2019. “They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh, no. Am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’”

Though she admitted that her body image concerns “almost” made her “feel like [she] didn’t fit in” with her siblings, The 818 Tequila founder ultimately learned to embrace her differences. “I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”

Still, the Kendall and Kylie designer is game for some good-natured ribbing.

“I’m blocking all toe comments,” she joked via Instagram in April 2022 after sharing several pictures that showed her feet. Her sisters, meanwhile, couldn’t resist making a few playful remarks at her expense.

“I love them 🦶🏼🦶🏼,” Kylie Jenner commented with multiple crying-laughing emojis. “Hahahaha even from me???” Khloé Kardashian asked, adding, I love your big ass toes.”

Kendall previously commented about her physique in February after she and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) sparked Photoshop rumors due to pictures of her elongated fingers.

“Been had long ass hands x fingers,” Bieber, 26, shared via her Instagram Stories at the time, pointing the camera at Kendall, who wiggled her fingers for her followers.

The reality star, meanwhile, has been open about her elongated fingers and toes over the years, even jokingly referring to her digits as “spider”-esque. “I have the longest toes in the world; they’re spider toes. They are,” Kendall told Elle magazine in 2015. “I have spider fingers too!”