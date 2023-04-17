She’s a 10 and she knows it! Lizzo practiced some good ole self-love while getting ready for the day.

“I just finished showering … and you know what I realized? I am f—king gorgeous,” the “Truth Hurts” singer, 34, said in a video shared via Instagram on Saturday, April 15, as she rocked wet hair and a fresh face. “I am the beauty standard. Catch up, bitch!” Lizzo added as she propped her phone up to give the camera a sultry pout.

The Michigan native doubled down in the caption, writing: “I’m sorry that my perfect face & rocking body offends you … I can’t help that I’m God’s favorite.”

Lizzo’s fans applauded the empowering post with one writing, “Keep up the body positivity! You are legit gorgeous and have the most beautiful skin I have ever seen. Your face glows without makeup, it’s miraculous. Your positivity will always win against their negativity.” A second social media user gushed: “Every time I see you, I say, ‘Jesus, she’s beautiful.” A third added: “Damn straight! We all need to be more like Lizzo. I AM THE BEAUTY STANDARD!”

The Grammy winner followed up with even more eye-catching content on Sunday, April 16. Lizzo shared a video of herself bouncing around in a pool while wearing a tiny pink bikini. “Poolchella is going good,” she wrote alongside the clip — a nod to the first weekend of Coachella 2023, which kicked off on Friday, April 15. In the video, Lizzo is seen singing along to Labrinth and Zendaya’s hit track “All for Us” from Euphoria. The “Good as Hell” artist teamed her fuchsia two-piece with cornrow braids and diamond studs.

Saturday’s post wouldn’t be the first time Lizzo preached positivity — or encouraged others to do so. Ariana Grande took to social media to share an inspiring message from Lizzo after the “Positions” songstress, 29, was criticized recently for her small frame.

“THIS BODY IS ART,” Grande captioned the clip via her Instagram Stories, adding an “ILYSM [I love you so much]” and tagging Lizzo. In the video, which was posted in January, Lizzo addressed the camera while lounging in a swimsuit.

“The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she explained. “I have seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick why’d you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL I liked your body before’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big you need to lose weight but for your health’ or ‘Oh my gosh, you need to get ass or titties or something’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done it’s just too much work.’ Are we OK?”

Lizzo then asked her followers if they saw the “delusion” that comes from commenting on people’s bodies. “Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. And I’m going to do whatever I want with this body,” she said before noting that “we’re f–king wasting on the wrong thing.”

Grande, for her part, posted a rare video via TikTok on April 11 asking fans to lead with kindness after receiving a deluge of negative remarks about her own physique. “There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you don’t like that I think we should help each other work towards,” she said. “Just to aim towards keeping each other safer. … There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”