We’re living for Lizzo! Despite her undeniable talent, the 32-year-old’s rise to fame didn’t happen overnight.

It took a decade of performing before the powerhouse singer gained notoriety. Through perseverance and with a relentless positive attitude, she burst onto the scene and into America’s hearts. Time named her entertainer of the year in 2019, and she was the most-nominated artist at the 2020 Grammy’s (taking home three awards).

The classically trained flutist steals the show with her vocals, but her statement-making style also deserves a spotlight. The man behind her looks is Marko Monroe. Originally a costume designer, Monroe has been working with Lizzo for two years, and reveals that she was his very first styling client. Together they cultivated her bold, unapologetic aesthetic: “Lizzo’s style really is just a reflection of her confidence, she can wear anything and make it look sexy,” Monroe tells Us. “What I love about dressing her is her willingness to have fun,” he adds. “We are just like kids playing with all the colors in the crayon box,” Monroe says of their whimsical approach to fashion.

“For the red carpet, we always try to manifest a theme into reality and just crank the volume all the way up,” Monroe says. The key to success, he notes, is not taking it too seriously. “Clothes are exciting and should be used to help decorate our bodies, but the moment you start placing all these rules and expectations on a look, it suffocates,” he explains.

Big-name brands like Valentino, Versace and Jeremy Scott have been supportive in dressing Lizzo by creating custom show-stopping pieces for the singer. Most recently, eyewear brand Quay (pronounced “key”) tapped Lizzo for an 8-piece gender-neutral sunglasses collection. The campaign, dubbed “Confidence is Quay,” launched by donating a portion of sales to Feeding America, committing to donate one million meals through the organization. The chic, charitable shades are just one of the many ways Lizzo makes us feel good as hell.