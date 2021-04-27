Good as hell! If anyone knows how to bring it when it comes to beauty — it’s Lizzo. The 33-year-old singer has served up everything from bold eyeshadow to colorful wigs since she stepped foot in the spotlight.

And, the star doesn’t need an awards show or event to have fun with hair and makeup — oh no. She is known for assembling her trusty glam squad and creating outrageous and over-the-top beauty looks just to have a little fun.

The talent behind her backyard beauty shoots? Hairstylist Shelby Swain and makeup artist Alexx Mayo. While vision boards, an on-the-go beauty store and many outfit changes are needed for the Instagram glam sessions, the shoots have actually been fairly spontaneous.

Back in February 2021, when Lizzo debuted an absolutely absurd yet totally amazing 9-foot long ponytail, Swain told Us Weekly: “In the pandemic, I have much more time to be creative and be free. Lizzo has always spoken to me about trying to step out and do more shoots to show off her hair. So finally I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna do a shoot at my house?’”

When Lizzo has a red carpet in the books though, Stylish has come to expect some seriously outrageous hair and makeup. A

At the 2019 Met Gala for example, the singer showed up in an over-the-top Marc Jacobs pink babydoll dress and feather coat, which she paired with a bubblegum pink wig — complete with perfectly styled edges — and a monochromatic makeup look.

She also stunned at the 2019 AMAs, rocking a one-shoulder Valentino minidress. She completed the look with a flipped out ponytail, bling-encrusted nails and a smoky orange eye. Oh, and who could forget her micro-sized handbag?!

While Lizzo most definitely knows how to bring her best to glam, she’s also the first to embrace her natural beauty and show her 10.4 million Instagram followers her face and body sans filters or photoshop.

In April 2021 the “Juice” singer partnered with Dove to work towards “transforming social media into a more positive and empowering place for the next generation.”

Lizzo’s first step towards fostering realistic beauty standards? Posting a filter-free (and completely nude!) photo to Instagram sans a stitch of makeup.

To see these photos and more, keep scrolling, because Stylish is breaking down Lizzo’s best beauty looks below.