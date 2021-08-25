Jeremy Scott's LoveSac Collab Is Inspired by His Grandma

A quilted, comfy masterpiece! Iconic fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who is behind such looks at Katy Perry’s infamous “burger dress” at the Met Gala and countless other pop-art inspired celebrity ensembles, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about his new collaboration with LoveSac, why it’s inspired by his family roots and which of his celebrity pals can’t wait to get one.

“I grew up on a farm and came from a long line of farmers, and one thing you did is use everything,” Scott, 46, told Us about his new partnership. “My grandmother made a lot of our clothes and every Christmas we would be gifted a quilt she had made and it was such a powerful memory for me.”

The Kansas City, Missouri, native continued, “Quilts are couture and they show their stories in all their scraps.”

Members of his celebrity fandom are already reaching out to get their hands on one. “Miley Cyrus reached out right away and said ‘I need one now,’” he told Us.

The Bangerz songstress isn’t the only “It girl” to want to get her hands on the collab, Scott said. “Gigi Hadid and Winnie Harlow also want one,” The designer shared. “I’m so happy to be able to be a part of people’s familial memories with these.”

Known as “the world’s most comfortable seat, ” LoveSac is made from sustainably sourced cotton and Scott wanted to continue that narrative.

“The brand is so focused on sustainability and that’s what made me think of quilts, because they represent using all the thrown away parts to make something beautiful,” he said.

This extremely limited release of SuperSac Covers are available to purchase on LoveSac.com and in LoveSac showrooms. Fans of the LoveSac brand can also look forward to future collaborations with other influential designers in the near future.