Celebs wearing stars! When it comes to patriotic swimsuits, these A-listers know how to style the chicest bikinis.

While the most fitting time to wear a red, white and blue suit is the 4th of July, it’s still possible to look pretty and patriotic all year round! For example, Olivia Culpo slayed in a red and white suit in June 2022. The Revolve ensemble featured a white flared bandeau top and a red swim skirt. The former Miss Universe styled the number with a matching cherry and white ribbon in her hair, chunky gold jewelry and a yellow bag.

Another sizzling set came from Emily Ratajkowski in July 2018. The festive two-piece featured a navy suit printed with white polka-dots. The getup looked seriously stylish with a pair of black sunglasses. The model styled her hair in two low space buns and topped the look off with chunky hoops and a gold chain.

This wasn’t the first time the I Feel Pretty actress sported a patriotic number. In July 2018, the Cruise actress looked sultry in a strappy two piece. Ratajkowski wrapped the sapphire number around her waist and showed off under and side boob. To top the number off, she wore a white bucket hat.

R5 member Rydel Funk dazzled us in a Stars and Stripes bikini in July 2022. To celebrate Independence Day, the “Loud” artist shared her asymmetrical two-piece via Instagram. The top featured a star pattern on one side, and red and white stripes on the other. Her bottoms adorably matched the top, and to top the look off, she alternated red, white, and blue clips in her hair. The blonde beauty held her one-year-old son, Super, in the carousel of photos, who was also wearing a red, white and blue tie dye bathing suit.

One of our favorite looks was Hailey Bieber’s, who killed the trend in the classiest way. In July 2022, the Rhode founder took to Instagram to debut her swimsuit ahead of the 4th of July. The model crouched down in a white one piece that included an open back, cutouts on the side and a high leg cut. Bieber paired the piece with an ivory backwards hat, red and white striped socks, chunky sneakers and gold necklaces. The influencer wore her hair in a loose braid and rocked a fresh face white eating a popsicle.

Keep scrolling to see these stars and more in patriotic swimsuits!