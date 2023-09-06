Cancel OK
Twin With Natalie Portman (and Save 99%) in This Plaid Skirt and Blazer Set

By
Natalie Portman at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility in Munich, Germany on September 5, 2023.Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Natalie Portman positively crushed the co-ord trend while in Germany this week.

The Black Swan actress spoke at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility in Munich on Tuesday, September 5. She wore an adorable matching plaid blazer and miniskirt set by Miu Miu. Wedge sandals quite literally elevated the look, and her sleek hairdo added to the sophisticated vibe.

Grabbing Portman’s exact Miu Miu outfit will set you back about $6,500 total — and most sizes are currently sold out. How about we show you an affordable, available alternative with an extremely similar design instead? Let’s go!

Natalie Portman at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility in Munich, Germany on September 5, 2023. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Image
See it!

Get the SweatyRocks Two-Piece Tweed Blazer and Skirt Set for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This SweatyRocks set costs about 99% less than Portman’s, and it’s available in sizes S-XL. XS is currently sold out, but we’re hoping it comes back soon! The Red Black Plaid colorway is such a great match for the Pomegranate shade of Portman’s set, and we adore the elegance of the pearlescent buttons!

This two-piece co-ord set also comes in other colorways, so we encourage you to check out the choices on Amazon. Want to explore other options? We’ve picked out seven other sets that caught our attention as well — all linked below!

Natalie Portman at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility in Munich, Germany on September 5, 2023. Gisela Schober/Getty Images
See it!

Shop more plaid sets we love:

