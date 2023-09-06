Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is great, but when you realize it coincides with shacket season? There’s a reason fall fashion is always the leader of the pack. As we layer up, our outfits just get better and better (and better).

We love a good denim or flannel shacket — always — but right now, our attention is fully on quilted styles. There’s one on Amazon, in particular, that’s at the top of our wish list. Today happens to be our lucky day, because that shacket is now 21% off in every color. We’re linking you right to it so today can be your lucky day too!

Get the Prettygarden Quilted Button-Up Shirt Jacket (originally $48) for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This shacket is super, super soft and has just the right amount of stretch. The small diamond quilting all over doesn’t only add a cute visual element, but it makes the piece feel plush and extra cozy as well. We also like the longer, curved hem and dropped shoulder seams to add to the comfy, oversized vibes!

This Prettygarden collared shacket has a button-up front with functional flap pockets at the chest. It comes in nine colors too, including fall must-haves like wine red, army green and dark khaki!

This shacket is the perfect length for transitional weather. It’s not too light, not too heavy — it’s just right. It will be a great layer to have underneath your puffer coats during cold winter days too!

Of course, another thing that makes this piece stand out is its versatility. Button it up and knot the hem, wearing it with a pair of jeans and booties, or wear it open over a tank top and corduroy trousers with canvas sneakers. It’s going to look so cute over a dress with tights too, or maybe with a plaid mini skirt and bodysuit! Don’t forget the block heels!

