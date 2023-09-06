Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here comes the bride! Serena Pitt was a vision in white on her wedding day over the weekend in Charleston, South Carolina. The Bachelor in Paradise alum married Joe Amabile for the second time, following their courthouse wedding last year. The natural beauty stunned in a simple gown with minimalistic makeup that accentuated her features. All it took was a zoom-in on Pitt’s flawless face for Us to immediately investigate her beauty routine, particularly her voluminous eyelashes. And we just tracked down the false lashes in question!

Pitt’s makeup artist Kristen Koskella broke down all the products she used on Instagram, writing, “We wanted to keep Serena’s wedding makeup very fresh, glowy & romantic, using @velourbeautyofficial ‘Butterfly Effect’ lashes to enhance her natural just a smidge — kept her most like herself, and I think we nailed it.”

Keep scrolling to shop these exact eyelashes from Amazon!

Get the Velour Lashes Butterfly Effect Plant Fiber Eyelashes for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

These fluffy Velour lashes will make your eyes pop. Cruelty-free and 100% vegan, these plant fiber eyelashes are a sustainable alternative to mink or manufactured fibers. Handmade on a thin cotton thread band and packaged with recyclable materials, these lashes are entirely derived from plants.

While some eyelash styles feel heavy or uncomfortable, these Buttery Effect lashes are soft and lightweight! Just like butterfly wings, these lashes have a fluttery flare for a natural look.

Get the Velour Lashes Butterfly Effect Plant Fiber Eyelashes for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers love that these Velour Lashes are lightweight, natural and cruelty-free. As one customer gushed, “They have the most beautiful, your-lashes-but-better design and are super soft. They were lightweight and I was able to comfortably wear them for about 6 hours on a night out.” Another reviewer reported, “The lashes are lightweight, soft and fluffy. Very natural looking. Thumbs up for it being plant-based, 100% vegan and cruelty-free!”

Channel Pitt’s bridal beauty with these Velour Lashes from Amazon!

See it! Get the Velour Lashes Butterfly Effect Plant Fiber Eyelashes for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Velour Lashes here and explore more false lashes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Riley Keough Uses This Anti-Aging Eye Cream to Combat Dark Circles Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Riley Keough plays a rockstar in Daisy Jones and the Six, and she’s also the granddaughter of a real-life rockstar, Elvis Presley. But it turns out that stars are just like Us — they also deal with dark […]

Related: Sabrina Carpenter Loves This ‘Super Hydrating’ Lip Balm — Only $7! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sabrina Carpenter is in her world domination era. The “Nonsense” singer is currently opening for Taylor Swift on the international Eras Tour, performing for crowds of fans in sold-out stadiums. Whenever Carpenter takes the stage, she always looks […]

Related: Shop Bethenny Frankel's New Favorite Eyeshadow: 'This Is Beyond' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If there’s one celebrity whose beauty recommendations we never skip, it’s Bethenny Frankel. At the very least, we save her faves to our wish list — but in most cases, we usually end up making a purchase right […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!