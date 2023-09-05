Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Riley Keough plays a rockstar in Daisy Jones and the Six, and she’s also the granddaughter of a real-life rockstar, Elvis Presley. But it turns out that stars are just like Us — they also deal with dark circles and puffy eyes.

Keough revealed her no-makeup makeup routine in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. “I’m using the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream,” the actress said. “Eye cream is very important to me when I’m working because I don’t sleep a lot and it really shows on camera. And I already have a tendency to have dark circles under my eyes.”

Does it look like you woke up on the wrong side of the bed even if you got your beauty sleep? Then try this Kate Somerville anti-aging eye cream! This powerful product smooths wrinkles and reduces puffiness so you’ll look more awake and alert.

Want to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed? Then keep scrolling to shop this celeb-approved eye cream now!

The Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream is worth the investment. Would you go on a first date to a fast food restaurant when you could indulge in a Michelin star meal instead? Exactly. If you want real results, then sometimes it’s necessary to splurge on luxury skincare!

This innovative eye cream minimizes visible signs of aging around the eyes by de-puffing, diminishing dark circles, reducing the look of wrinkles and plumping skin. According to a clinical study, 96% of participants showed improvements in the appearance of crow’s feet, fine lines, wrinkles and hydration after just one use!

Get the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream for just $126 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Ditch those dark circles and look on the bright side with this eye-opening eye cream! Puffy peepers are an inevitable side effect of aging, but this Kate Somerville treatment is a solid solution. A youthful complexion is a few clicks away — add this eye cream to cart stat!

