Eyes on the prize! Our eye area always appreciates a little extra love when it comes to skincare. The delicate skin is simply more prone to showing signs of aging — and it’s not shy about dark circles and puffiness either. If our eyes aren’t feeling it, we might as well forget about the rest of our look.

It’s important to have an eye cream in your beauty routine, but it’s highly recommended that you supplement with eye masks here and there too. That extra boost of hydration and nourishing, brightening ingredients could be exactly what you need to wake up your skin at the beginning of the day or even cool it down at bedtime. Want to see our pick?

Get the Marée Marine Collagen Eye Gels (originally $30) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Marée eye gels are the number one bestseller in the Eye Wrinkle Pads & Patches category on Amazon, acquiring nearly 5,000 reviews to back them up. We just happened to get lucky spotting them on sale today!

These dermatologist-recommended eye gels may visibly diminish dark circles, deliver a cooling, calming effect to reduce puffiness and plump skin with moisture to lessen the appearance of fine lines. Natural marine collagen plays a key role in improving elasticity, protecting skin and helping it maintain moisture. Hydrating favorite hyaluronic acid also joins in for supple skin, visibly smoothing the appearance of wrinkles!

Other key ingredients include pearl extract and red algae extract, which may seriously brighten up dark circles for an even skin tone that illuminates your entire look!

Another big reason why we love these specific eye patches is that, well, they’re pretty! They come in fun, sparkling colors. Do the colors and glitter do more for your skin? Maybe not exactly — but they’ll encourage you to wear these eye gels more often, therefore leading to a greater overall improvement. They’re definitely selfie-worthy too!

Of course, we also adore that these eye gels are free of added fragrances, artificial colors, parabens, silicons and sulfates. They’re quick and easy to use too! Just apply to a clean, dry eye area. Wear for 15 minutes and then discard, lightly tapping excess serum into the skin.

You get 12 pairs of patches per purchase, meaning that while this deal is active, each pair is under $2. Save $10 by grabbing your box now!

