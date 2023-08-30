Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The 15 Best Night Creams to Replenish and Rejuvenate Tired, Dry Skin

Written by Clare Holden

Finding the best night cream for your skin has long been regarded as one of the most important steps in keeping skin plump, radiant and healthy. Night creams tend to be heavier than day creams, as they contain vital ingredients such as peptides and antioxidants that provide essential restorative properties, preventing signs of aging and moisture loss.

The aim of night creams is to hydrate, nourish and protect the skin. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides and niacinamide work most effectively while you are sleeping. Esthetician and makeup artist Colleen Carey explains how “everyone should be wearing a night cream regardless of skin type or skin condition.”

Carey also emphasizes the importance of never putting a night cream on uncleansed skin and recommends washing your face at least twice to remove makeup and the grime of the day. Keep reading to see the best night creams available for every skin type, concern, complexion and budget.