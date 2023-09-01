Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’ve all been in this situation. We’ve gone to the store, picked out a plush, fuzzy bath mat we adored and brought it home. Everything is great at first — but a few showers in, it begins. It becomes sopping wet, there’s dirt, hair and bacteria between every little tuft and the icky smell begins to linger. Ew.
Even the washing machine can only do so much. That’s why when we learned of stone bath mats, we were instantly intrigued. I personally made the switch a few years ago, and I’ve never looked back. It’s life-changing. Prices vary, but right now, a highly-rated pick on Amazon Prime is 42% off!
Get the AWW Stone Bath Mat, Large (originally $57) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2023, but are subject to change.
This stone bath mat may not be soft, but you’ll come to appreciate the stone very fast. It’s sleek and thin and will fit well in any bathroom — but more importantly, it’s made with diatomaceous earth, which “has micropores that allow water to be absorbed by the mat in a matter of seconds.” You can watch as your wet footprints fade away!
This bath mat dries completely in about one minute. It’s even more efficient thanks to the pretty wavy pattern (which isn’t just for looks). This pattern actually helps the water disperse for even quicker absorption. Suddenly, all of the issues with your soft bath mats have – poof! — disappeared!
This bath mat comes with an anti-slip pad to invisibly place underneath your mat for safety, plus a small sandpaper circle. Why? You don’t want to clean this mat the traditional way with soap and water due to the material — that’s where the sandpaper comes in. Ultimately, it makes things even easier, as you can simply buff away stains!
One more fun tip? You don’t have to save these mats solely for the side of the tub. They’re excellent for placing under your pets’ water bowls too. Yes, diatomaceous earth is safe for animals! You can try it in other areas of your home as well. Just make sure you’re grabbing it on sale!
