Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all been in this situation. We’ve gone to the store, picked out a plush, fuzzy bath mat we adored and brought it home. Everything is great at first — but a few showers in, it begins. It becomes sopping wet, there’s dirt, hair and bacteria between every little tuft and the icky smell begins to linger. Ew.

Even the washing machine can only do so much. That’s why when we learned of stone bath mats, we were instantly intrigued. I personally made the switch a few years ago, and I’ve never looked back. It’s life-changing. Prices vary, but right now, a highly-rated pick on Amazon Prime is 42% off!

Get the AWW Stone Bath Mat, Large (originally $57) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This stone bath mat may not be soft, but you’ll come to appreciate the stone very fast. It’s sleek and thin and will fit well in any bathroom — but more importantly, it’s made with diatomaceous earth, which “has micropores that allow water to be absorbed by the mat in a matter of seconds.” You can watch as your wet footprints fade away!

This bath mat dries completely in about one minute. It’s even more efficient thanks to the pretty wavy pattern (which isn’t just for looks). This pattern actually helps the water disperse for even quicker absorption. Suddenly, all of the issues with your soft bath mats have – poof! — disappeared!

Get the AWW Stone Bath Mat, Large (originally $57) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

This bath mat comes with an anti-slip pad to invisibly place underneath your mat for safety, plus a small sandpaper circle. Why? You don’t want to clean this mat the traditional way with soap and water due to the material — that’s where the sandpaper comes in. Ultimately, it makes things even easier, as you can simply buff away stains!

One more fun tip? You don’t have to save these mats solely for the side of the tub. They’re excellent for placing under your pets’ water bowls too. Yes, diatomaceous earth is safe for animals! You can try it in other areas of your home as well. Just make sure you’re grabbing it on sale!

Get the AWW Stone Bath Mat, Large (originally $57) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more bath mats here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: The Perfect Gym Tee? This Comfy-Cool Pick Has Over 11K Reviews — Save 20% Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Getting dressed for the gym can sometimes feel more difficult than getting dressed for a fancy event. There’s often an option to just wear a sports bra or activewear tank — but for many of Us, we’d rather […]

Related: These Are the 15 Best Early Labor Day Deals Live Now on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Labor Day weekend is almost here! It’s time to enjoy the last “official” weekend of summer with sun, fun — and some of the most stellar savings available across the internet! There are a ton of sales kicking […]

Related: $10 Off! These Bestselling Eye Gels Are Made With Real Marine Collagen Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Eyes on the prize! Our eye area always appreciates a little extra love when it comes to skincare. The delicate skin is simply more prone to showing signs of aging — and it’s not shy about dark circles […]