Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Labor Day weekend is almost here! It’s time to enjoy the last “official” weekend of summer with sun, fun — and some of the most stellar savings available across the internet! There are a ton of sales kicking off soon for the holiday, but one of the biggest names in Labor Day deals has always been Amazon… and this year is no exception.
We’ve collected some of the best early Labor Day weekend already available at the Amazon, including deep discounts on home & kitchen essentials, electronics & tech upgrades, and beauty & fashion favorites. Treat yourself to something new — and get ready for fall in (inexpensive) style!
If your super-basic tool set just isn’t cutting it, treat yourself to an upgrade with this combo kit from Dewalt, which includes a cordless drill, impact driver, 2 batteries and a charger. Plus, a carrying case!
You deserve the comfiest beauty sleep possible…and why not save a chunk of change, too? You can score 25% off now on this highly-rated memory foam hybrid from elitespace, which offers supportive sleep and pressure relief delivered right to your door.
A Macbook Air for 25% off?? Sign us up! This version of the popular laptop has everything you need for work and/or play, including a 13′ screen, all-day battery life and fast performance courtesy of Apple’s M1 chip.
Stunning 4K QLED quality meets the ease of built-in Fire TV streaming with this Amazon Fire Smart TV. At this size, it’s perfect for a variety of rooms — from living rooms, to bedrooms, to dens and more.
Holiday weekend sales are a great time to upgrade your essentials, and who doesn’t need a good pair of headphones? These crystal-clear audial stunners from the experts at Samsung are a great option, especially at nearly 50% off.
Beauty starts with a smile, so make sure yours’ is sparkling clean with Oral-B! This amazing smart toothbrush even has Bluetooth connectivity, providing real-time feedback on your brushing habits for better oral health.
The in-betweens of teeth are just as important as the fronts, if not more so! Waterpik is the name dentists trust for water flossing, and at over 40% off, this professional-grade flosser is sure to fit all of your oral hygiene needs.
We adore this basic casual ‘little black dress’ from Amazon Essentials, and at just over $15, it’s ready to add to any wardrobe! It also comes in a variety of other colors and patterns, so it’s worth picking up in a few different shades at this super-low price.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Labor Day weekend is a time to kick back, relax… and take advantage of the many stellar sales on offer! This holiday weekend, there are sure to be massive deals available all over the internet — but for […]
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It may be the end of summer, but even the close of the sunny season comes with some benefits. Namely, Labor Day weekend sales! Along with (hopefully) a day off, you’ll also be able to score sweet savings […]
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Itching to start shopping some major Labor Day deals? We’re with you! And that’s why we’ve been watching closely, waiting for the early […]
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!