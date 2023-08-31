Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

These Are the 15 Best Early Labor Day Deals Live Now on Amazon

By
Woman-Shopping-Stock-Photo
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Labor Day weekend is almost here! It’s time to enjoy the last “official” weekend of summer with sun, fun — and some of the most stellar savings available across the internet! There are a ton of sales kicking off soon for the holiday, but one of the biggest names in Labor Day deals has always been Amazon… and this year is no exception.

We’ve collected some of the best early Labor Day weekend already available at the Amazon, including deep discounts on home & kitchen essentials, electronics & tech upgrades, and beauty & fashion favorites. Treat yourself to something new — and get ready for fall in (inexpensive) style!

Home & Kitchen

Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Kitchen Counter-Height Stool, Set of 2

Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Kitchen Counter-Height Stool, 24-Inch Height, Black - Set of 2
Amazon Basics
Less than $35 for two kitchen island stools is a stellar deal, and these saddle-seat options from Amazon Basics will go with just about any kitchen’s decor.
$49.36On Sale: $33.04You Save 33%
See it!

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Dyson is THE name in home vacuums, and this is a rare deal on their popular V8 cordless vac. The V8 delivers powerful Dyson suction and lightweight ease… all without the cord.
$469.99On Sale: $357.36You Save 24%
See it!

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger, Yellow/Black (DCK240C2)
DEWALT
If your super-basic tool set just isn’t cutting it, treat yourself to an upgrade with this combo kit from Dewalt, which includes a cordless drill, impact driver, 2 batteries and a charger. Plus, a carrying case!
$239On Sale: $159You Save 33%
See it!

Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set

CAROTE 11pcs Pots and Pans Set, Nonstick Cookware Sets Detachable Handle, Induction Kitchen Cookware Set Non Stick with Removable Handle, RV Cookware Set, Oven Safe, Cream White
CAROTE
If you’re looking to refresh or elevate your cookware, this 11-piece set is a great place to start — especially at this price! You can’t do much better than 60% off for all of these items in one go.
$139.99On Sale: $59.49You Save 58%
See it!

elitespace 10-inch Memory Foam Hybrid Queen Mattress

elitespace Queen Size Mattress,10 Inch Grey Memory Foam Hybrid Queen Mattresses in a Box,Individual Pocket Spring Breathable Comfortable for Sleep Supportive and Pressure Relief, CertiPUR-US.
elitespace
You deserve the comfiest beauty sleep possible…and why not save a chunk of change, too? You can score 25% off now on this highly-rated memory foam hybrid from elitespace, which offers supportive sleep and pressure relief delivered right to your door.
$269.99On Sale: $202.79You Save 25%
See it!

Electronics & Tech

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13" Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray
Apple
A Macbook Air for 25% off?? Sign us up! This version of the popular laptop has everything you need for work and/or play, including a 13′ screen, all-day battery life and fast performance courtesy of Apple’s M1 chip.
$999On Sale: $749You Save 25%
See it!

Blink Whole Home Bundle

Blink Whole Home Bundle | Video Doorbell System, Outdoor camera, and Mini camera | HD video, motion detection, Works with Alexa
Blink
Consider this your one-stop shop for home security. You’ll snag 40% off of this entire bundle, which includes Blink’s Video Doorbell, Outdoor, mini and Sync Module 2.
$219.96On Sale: $131.48You Save 40%
See it!

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

All-new Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, Dolby Vision IQ, Local Dimming, hands-free with Alexa
Amazon
Stunning 4K QLED quality meets the ease of built-in Fire TV streaming with this Amazon Fire Smart TV. At this size, it’s perfect for a variety of rooms — from living rooms, to bedrooms, to dens and more.
$529.99On Sale: $349.99You Save 34%
See it!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds US Version Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Charging Case Included, Mystic Black
SAMSUNG
Holiday weekend sales are a great time to upgrade your essentials, and who doesn’t need a good pair of headphones? These crystal-clear audial stunners from the experts at Samsung are a great option, especially at nearly 50% off.
$149.99On Sale: $79.99You Save 47%
See it!

Beauty

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity, Black Edition
Oral-B
Beauty starts with a smile, so make sure yours’ is sparkling clean with Oral-B! This amazing smart toothbrush even has Bluetooth connectivity, providing real-time feedback on your brushing habits for better oral health.
$99.99On Sale: $59.99You Save 40%
See it!

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming and Hydrating Face Wash

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming and Hydrating Face Wash for Sensitive Skin, Gently Cleanses Without Over Drying, Oil-Free, Soap-Free, 16 fl. oz
Neutrogena
Even sensitive skin will love this cleanser from dermatologist-approved Neutrogena. It’s oil-free and soap-free, so no worries about over drying skin as we head into the chilly seasons!
$14.59On Sale: $8.87You Save 39%
See it!

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional For Teeth, Gums, Braces, Dental Care, Electric Power With 10 Settings, 7 Tips For Multiple Users And Needs, ADA Accepted, Gray WP-667CD
Waterpik
The in-betweens of teeth are just as important as the fronts, if not more so! Waterpik is the name dentists trust for water flossing, and at over 40% off, this professional-grade flosser is sure to fit all of your oral hygiene needs.
$99.99On Sale: $58.43You Save 42%
See it!

Fashion

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress (Available in Plus Size), Black, Medium
Amazon Essentials
We adore this basic casual ‘little black dress’ from Amazon Essentials, and at just over $15, it’s ready to add to any wardrobe! It also comes in a variety of other colors and patterns, so it’s worth picking up in a few different shades at this super-low price.
$19.90On Sale: $15.92You Save 20%
See it!

Anrabess Women's Oversized Crewneck Fuzzy Knit Sweater

ANRABESS Women's Oversized Sweaters Crewneck Long Sleeve Fuzzy Knit Casual Solid Color Loose Pullover Chunky Warm Cashmere 2023 Fall Winter Fashion Tops 626shenhui-XL
ANRABESS
It’s time to refresh your wardrobe for cozy season, and it doesn’t get much cozier than a chunky fuzzy knit pullover. Add the on-page coupon for an extra 20% off!
$62.99On Sale: $34.19You Save 46%
See it!

Dokotoo Women's Waffle Knit Shacket

Dokotoo Women's Waffle Knit Shacket Long Sleeve Solid Color Button Down Shirts Boyfriend Loose Fit Batwing Sleeve Blouses for Women Hot Pink X-Large
Dokotoo
Shackets are a perfect wardrobe piece to have for transitioning between summer and fall. Grab this adorable option from Dokotoo now, and add the on-page coupon for an additional 5% off!
$39.99On Sale: $32.99You Save 18%
See it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Walmart

Related: The 7 Best Early Labor Day Home Deals Available at Walmart

amazon-beauty-curel-deep-moisture-spray

Related: The 15 Best Early Labor Day Beauty Sales Right Now on Amazon

amazon-early-labor-day-fashion-deals

Related: 15 Early Labor Day Fashion Deals You Can't Miss From Amazon

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories