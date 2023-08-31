Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Labor Day weekend is almost here! It’s time to enjoy the last “official” weekend of summer with sun, fun — and some of the most stellar savings available across the internet! There are a ton of sales kicking off soon for the holiday, but one of the biggest names in Labor Day deals has always been Amazon… and this year is no exception.

We’ve collected some of the best early Labor Day weekend already available at the Amazon, including deep discounts on home & kitchen essentials, electronics & tech upgrades, and beauty & fashion favorites. Treat yourself to something new — and get ready for fall in (inexpensive) style!

Home & Kitchen

Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Kitchen Counter-Height Stool, Set of 2 Less than $35 for two kitchen island stools is a stellar deal, and these saddle-seat options from Amazon Basics will go with just about any kitchen’s decor. $49.36 On Sale: $33.04 You Save 33% See it!

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dyson is THE name in home vacuums, and this is a rare deal on their popular V8 cordless vac. The V8 delivers powerful Dyson suction and lightweight ease… all without the cord. $469.99 On Sale: $357.36 You Save 24% See it!

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit If your super-basic tool set just isn’t cutting it, treat yourself to an upgrade with this combo kit from Dewalt, which includes a cordless drill, impact driver, 2 batteries and a charger. Plus, a carrying case! $239 On Sale: $159 You Save 33% See it!

Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set If you’re looking to refresh or elevate your cookware, this 11-piece set is a great place to start — especially at this price! You can’t do much better than 60% off for all of these items in one go. $139.99 On Sale: $59.49 You Save 58% See it!

elitespace 10-inch Memory Foam Hybrid Queen Mattress You deserve the comfiest beauty sleep possible…and why not save a chunk of change, too? You can score 25% off now on this highly-rated memory foam hybrid from elitespace, which offers supportive sleep and pressure relief delivered right to your door. $269.99 On Sale: $202.79 You Save 25% See it!

Electronics & Tech

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop A Macbook Air for 25% off?? Sign us up! This version of the popular laptop has everything you need for work and/or play, including a 13′ screen, all-day battery life and fast performance courtesy of Apple’s M1 chip. $999 On Sale: $749 You Save 25% See it!

Blink Whole Home Bundle Consider this your one-stop shop for home security. You’ll snag 40% off of this entire bundle, which includes Blink’s Video Doorbell, Outdoor, mini and Sync Module 2. $219.96 On Sale: $131.48 You Save 40% See it!

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV Stunning 4K QLED quality meets the ease of built-in Fire TV streaming with this Amazon Fire Smart TV. At this size, it’s perfect for a variety of rooms — from living rooms, to bedrooms, to dens and more. $529.99 On Sale: $349.99 You Save 34% See it!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds Holiday weekend sales are a great time to upgrade your essentials, and who doesn’t need a good pair of headphones? These crystal-clear audial stunners from the experts at Samsung are a great option, especially at nearly 50% off. $149.99 On Sale: $79.99 You Save 47% See it!

Beauty

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Beauty starts with a smile, so make sure yours’ is sparkling clean with Oral-B! This amazing smart toothbrush even has Bluetooth connectivity, providing real-time feedback on your brushing habits for better oral health. $99.99 On Sale: $59.99 You Save 40% See it!

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming and Hydrating Face Wash Even sensitive skin will love this cleanser from dermatologist-approved Neutrogena. It’s oil-free and soap-free, so no worries about over drying skin as we head into the chilly seasons! $14.59 On Sale: $8.87 You Save 39% See it!

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional The in-betweens of teeth are just as important as the fronts, if not more so! Waterpik is the name dentists trust for water flossing, and at over 40% off, this professional-grade flosser is sure to fit all of your oral hygiene needs. $99.99 On Sale: $58.43 You Save 42% See it!

Fashion

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress We adore this basic casual ‘little black dress’ from Amazon Essentials, and at just over $15, it’s ready to add to any wardrobe! It also comes in a variety of other colors and patterns, so it’s worth picking up in a few different shades at this super-low price. $19.90 On Sale: $15.92 You Save 20% See it!

Anrabess Women's Oversized Crewneck Fuzzy Knit Sweater It’s time to refresh your wardrobe for cozy season, and it doesn’t get much cozier than a chunky fuzzy knit pullover. Add the on-page coupon for an extra 20% off! $62.99 On Sale: $34.19 You Save 46% See it!

Dokotoo Women's Waffle Knit Shacket Shackets are a perfect wardrobe piece to have for transitioning between summer and fall. Grab this adorable option from Dokotoo now, and add the on-page coupon for an additional 5% off! $39.99 On Sale: $32.99 You Save 18% See it!

