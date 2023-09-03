Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sabrina Carpenter is in her world domination era. The “Nonsense” singer is currently opening for Taylor Swift on the international Eras Tour, performing for crowds of fans in sold-out stadiums. Whenever Carpenter takes the stage, she always looks like a life-size Barbie with a bouncy blonde blowout, a flirty outfit and flawless makeup. Well, now we know the secret behind her perfect pout!

It’s the Lucas Papaw Ointment! During a 10-minute beauty tutorial for Allure, the Girl Meets World star said, “This is probably one of my favorite products ever to moisturize your lips with. It is Australian, and it really is just super hydrating. It’s also really great for dry skin in general. Multi-purpose product.”

This ointment is similar to Aquaphor in that it offers many different benefits beyond lip nourishment, including wound care, insect bites, burns and rashes. Keep reading to learn more about the Swiss army knife of skincare!

Get the Lucas Papaw Ointment for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that this Lucas Papaw Ointment is the best remedy for chapped lips (or dry skin in general!). If you’re a parent, keep this salve on hand to treat scrapes, splinters, sunburn or rashes. And if you’re an athlete, use ointment to soothe chafing and other sports-related irritation. Outdoors enthusiasts, take this balm with you on your next camping adventure to heal insect bites and minor burns.

Get the Lucas Papaw Ointment for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Still on the fence? Just read some of these rave reviews from customers:

“I had REALLY chapped lips during the fall and nothing was working. I had this and it made my lips SOOOO soft. It’s one of the best lip balms I have used.”

“I’ve used this to heal wounds, get rid of mild flakiness on the skin, there are so many uses for this. It is an essential element in my bathroom cupboard.”

“Here are some of the things I’ve treated with this ointment: chapped lips, sunburn, insect bites and stings, road rash, diaper rash, cuts and scrapes, chapped nose, cracked fingers and hands, minor burns, tattoo healing. If you can’t tell, I’m a big fan. 10/10 recommend.”

Take a page out of Carpenter’s playbook and try this Lucas Papaw Ointment today!

See It! Get the Lucas Papaw Ointment for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more lip care here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Shop Sofia Richie's Wedding Lipstick in Other Chic Shades Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Sofia Richie and Margot Robbie are the undisputed queens of summer 2023. The blonde beauties have both cemented their status as It girls, sky-rocketing to even higher levels of fame. Richie’s star-studded wedding in the South of France […]

Related: Kelly Ripa Swears by This Cult-Favorite Lip Mask for a ‘Nice and Juicy’ Pout Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. On the hunt for Hollywood’s holy grail? We finally found it. In all my time covering celebrity beauty, I’ve never seen a more popular product than the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask! This lip balm truly is the bomb. […]

Related: Bethenny Frankel's Favorite Lipstick Is a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon — Only... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bethenny Frankel wears many hats. The Real Housewives of New York City alum is a super successful entrepreneur, launching the SkinnyGirl empire in 2009. She’s also the host of the Just B and ReWives podcasts, the founder of […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!