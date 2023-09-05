Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Larsa Pippen proved that date night doesn’t always have to mean fancy dresses.
The Real Housewives of Miami star took a casual style and turned it into the perfect night-out look as she grabbed dinner at Catch Steak LA with boyfriend Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The two were spotted leaving the restaurant, holding hands on Saturday, September 2.
Pippen wore a white cropped tank top, a statement choker necklace and — unexpectedly — a pair of baggy denim cargo pants in a mid-wash blue. Her high heels were hidden beneath the wide, low-dipping hems. She looked amazing, and it immediately became our mission to find a similar pair of cargo jeans ASAP!
Get the Flvsun Baggy Cargo Jeans for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.
Available in two shades of blue (as well as one black hue), these Amazon jeans are a newer release that will be key to channeling Pippen’s look. The extra pockets, the high-rise fit, the belt loops — yep, these jeans are it. A perfect wardrobe essential to keep in your closet for fall!
It’s no surprise that these jeans will pair beautifully with a white top like Pippen’s, but they’re open to so many styling possibilities. Try a flannel shacket and lace-up booties, or mix and match aesthetics with a silky camisole and stilettos. We have other denim cargo options for you below too!
