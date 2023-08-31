Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkowski’s boots are made for walking — and slaying.

The model and former actress was spotted leaving her podcast studio, where she records “High Low with EmRata,” in New York City on Wednesday, August 30. She wore a mini pinstripe dress and sunglasses, carrying a Dior bag over her shoulder. The wind glamorously caught her sleek, brunette locks.

It was her shoe choice, however, that initially caught our eye. She wore white knee-high leather boots with a little bit of slouch — and a surprise kitten heel in back. Black boots have always been a staple, but after seeing this look, we know it’s time for a change!

Get the Easyfox Knee-High High-Heel Boots for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

These PU leather Easyfox boots have the EmRata-approved look down, but the more details we read, the more we wanted them. Each boot has a zipper down the side for an easy on and off, as well as a sturdy rubber sole, a breathable lining and a comfy padded insole. The slouch factor is just right too!

This boot (also available in black!) is a must for mini dresses, as proven by Ratajkowski, but we’d also love to see with a plaid skirt and band tee or even short shorts and a lace-up top. You’ll come up with so many chic outfits with these game-changers in your wardrobe. You can see and shop other similar picks we found below too!

Shop more tall white boots we love:

Not your style? Explore all knee-high boots on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

