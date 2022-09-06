On her team? Larsa Pippen was spotted out in Miami with Marcus Jordan — the son of Michael Jordan, who famously played on the Chicago Bulls alongside her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, in the 1990s.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, grabbed lunch with the entrepreneur, 31, at a Japanese restaurant on Sunday, September 4, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The pair were joined by another couple and seemed to be doing their best to keep a low profile, with Larsa leading Marcus out of the restaurant quickly at the end of their meal.

Larsa has yet to publicly comment on the nature of her relationship with the Trophy Room CEO. In January, however, she did tell Us Weekly that she wanted to stop dating athletes following her dramatic divorce from Scottie, 56. “It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor — if you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to like have friends that are doctor,” Larsa said at the time. “So, I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world.”

“It’s not like I go look for it. It’s just there, you know?” she continued. “I’m trying to avoid athletes [in the future]. If that’s the question, I’m definitely trying to avoid athletes.”

Larsa married the NBA champion in 1997 and the couple welcomed four kids together: Scotty Jr. in 2000, Preston in 2002, Justin in 2005 and Sophia in 2008. After nearly two decades of marriage, the pair announced in 2016 that they called it quits. After briefly reconciling, Larsa filed for divorce in November 2018. Us confirmed that their divorce had been finalized in late 2021, nearly 3 years after they split for good.

Amid their divorce, the Peacock personality embarked on a controversial romance with basketball player Malik Beasley. Larsa was first spotted with the 25-year-old Utah Jazz player in late 2020 while he was still married to Montana Yao. The model, who shares a 3-year-old son with Beasley, filed for divorce in December of that year.

Us confirmed in April 2021 that Larsa and the Georgia native split, with a source later adding that she was “over” the drama between him and Yao. “Larsa has not been in communication with Malik and is unaware of what he’s been up to or if he’s moved on and is dating someone new,” the insider told Us in July 2021. “She has vowed she would not get back with him and would never take him back if he tried getting back with her. She’s completely moved on and is enjoying being single again.”

The source continued: “She’s been focusing on being a mom and her projects — her Larsa Marie jewelry line and filming for Real Housewives [of Miami].” She’s living her best life in Miami, having just celebrated her birthday, and is looking forward to this exciting chapter of being part of the Housewives again.”

