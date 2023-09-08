Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Olivia Rodrigo definitely has enough “guts” to pull off any look — and her style is only getting better.

The “Vampire” songstress stopped by SiriusXM Studios in NYC on Wednesday, September 6, to promote her new album, GUTS, which is out now. She wore a graphic tee featuring an iconic photo of Angelina Jolie, as well as one of this year’s hottest trends: a mini pleated tennis skirt in white. She perfected the cool-girl outfit with loafers, socks and sunglasses — her red lip matching the red tones of her top.

We immediately knew the exact skirt we’d want to buy to channel Rodrigo’s look. It’s on Amazon Prime, it’s under $20 and it has thousands and thousands of reviews and high ratings to back it up. Ready to grab one for your own closet?

Get the Hoerev High-Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt (originally $21) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Hoerev skirt looks like it could be identical to Rodrigo’s. The length, the pleats, the crisp shade of white — it’s exactly what we needed. It comes in so many other colorways too. There are solid shades, plaids, polka dots and more!

This skirt will pair exceptionally well with a tee, as Rodrigo demonstrated, but its versatility cannot be contained. Try the look with a longline sports bra, sneakers and a scrunchie, or winterize it with a cropped turtleneck sweater, tights and lace-up booties. Dress it up with a silky blouse and heels or dress it down with an oversized crew neck and chunky sneakers. Up to you! You can shop other similar picks we found below too!

Get the Hoerev High-Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt (originally $21) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more white tennis skirts we love:

Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Emily Ratajkowski Is Captivating in a Copper Slip Dress — Channel Her Look Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Emily Ratajkowski was the perfect fall vision in the season’s current favorite shade: copper! The model and former actress was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City the morning of Wednesday, September 6, wearing a silky copper […]

Related: Twin With Natalie Portman (and Save 99%) in This Plaid Set Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Natalie Portman positively crushed the co-ord trend while in Germany this week. The Black Swan actress spoke at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility in Munich on Tuesday, September 5. She wore an adorable matching plaid blazer […]

Related: 25% Off! You Will Seriously Live in These Indoor/Outdoor Slippers This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What is your go-to fall shoe? For many of us, the season is kind of an uncertain waiting period, as it’s a bit too cool for our summer shoes but not quite cold enough for our winter boots […]