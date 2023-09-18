Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Seeking something game-changing for your skincare routine? We admit we’ve just picked pretty products off the shelf before with little to no research, but this time, we want to feel completely confident in our purchase. That means taking inspiration from a star whose complexion we’ve only dreamed of for ourselves.

Thankfully, celebs like Elizabeth Olsen, whose skin is astoundingly gorgeous, aren’t shy about sharing their favorite products. Olsen is a global ambassador for K-beauty brand Missha, and she’s the reason why this Time Revolution ampoule is going straight into our Amazon cart!

Get the Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampule 5X (originally $54) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Missha was already popular for its luxury-quality products at affordable prices, but nabbing this sale seriously feels like a steal. “Attaining exceptional quality doesn’t necessarily require a hefty price tag,” Olsen said. “Missha’s aim is to create outstanding products that are accessible to everyone, and it’s an honor to communicate this value to young women like myself.”

Olsen has her own section on Missha’s site featuring her personal product picks, and this Time Revolution ampoule quickly caught our attention. It’s an overnight anti-aging treatment featuring 10 different probiotics, aiming to improve the condition of your skin in no time flat. Worried about wrinkles? Don’t skip this one!

This treatment may soothe and moisturize, strengthen, lift and firm skin and improve the elasticity and radiance of skin. The probiotics are put through a three-step fermentation process to create a potent, highly-concentrated formula designed to deliver an “extreme boost” of active ingredients into the skin.

Joining the probiotics are a proprietary fruit and vegetable blend for a calmer, clearer, protected complexion, as well as collaganeer, a combination of white lupine seed extract from Western France and sunflower seed oil to address resiliency and texture!

This gentle yet powerful ampoule is cruelty-free, paraben-free and phthalate-free — and it’s for all skin types! To use, simply massage into skin with clean hands after your toner and essence and before your moisturizer. Remember, this is a “night repair” serum, so make sure you’re using it just before bed so you can properly reap the benefits!

