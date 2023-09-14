Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Meghan Markle is dealing out wardrobe inspiration in waves at this year’s Invictus Games.

While the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t make too many official public appearances these days, we’re not surprised to see her having the time of her life at the 6th Invictus Games in Duesseldorf. She and Prince Harry actually made their official debut as a couple at the third iteration of the event in 2017.

On Thursday, September 14, Markle was photographed watching volleyball in the cutest, most charming outfit. She opted for the Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton Sweater Vest in white as a top. This men’s vest had a slightly oversized fit and was gorgeously styled for late summer/early fall. Love the look but don’t want to spend $110 on a matching sweater vest? Is your size sold out? You’re in the right place!

Get the Locachy Vintage Loose V-Neck Cable-Knit Pullover Sweater Vest for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Locachy sweater vest has an extremely similar look to Markle’s, from the cable-knit design to the ribbed trims. It also nails that ever-so-slouchy fit we love, love, love for fall. It looks fantastic on its own, but it will be a perfect layer over a long-sleeve tee or button-up come cooler weather too!

This sweater vest also comes in black, brown, grey, khaki and blue, and it’s available in sizes XS-XXL. Each costs 75% less than Markle’s pick, making this style a beautiful way to channel her look for less. We also have other similar Amazon finds for you to look through below!

