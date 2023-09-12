Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With every step Sofia Richie takes, she seems to start a new trend. If you don’t already have a pair of red-hot mules in your shoe collection, one of the model’s latest looks is going to have you making room!

Richie was photographed leaving her hotel in the Big Apple the morning of Saturday, September 9. She wore a black and white strapless Proenza Schouler dress, carrying a clutch by the same designer — letting her bright red shoes stand out. She wore the Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu mules: a pair of backless flats with almond toes and dainty bows.

These shoes seem to be totally sold out, unless you can manage to find them used — but even the pairs we spotted on Poshmark and TheRealReal were no longer available! Luckily, Amazon has a similar pair you can nab right now, and the price is so, so right!

Get the Flerivva Bowknot Mules in Red for just $24 at Amazon!

These cute mules have the designer aesthetic, but they’re incredibly inexpensive — and on Prime! They’re comfortable too, and we love that they have an anti-slip rubber outsole so you can stay steady on your feet. The upper is breathable as well. Ballet flats may be coming back, but we’re leaving the sweaty feet in the past!

These mules are also available in black, khaki, pale pink and olive green. Red, however, is having a moment right now, and if you want a powerful yet elegant look like Richie’s, we highly recommend sticking with a bold cherry shade. You can shop some of our other picks below as well!

Shop more red mules we love below:

Not quite your style? Explore all mules and clogs here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

