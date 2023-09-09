Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us. Even famous faces experience the occasional breakout! And when acne acts up, you want a fast fix that will banish the blemish. And there’s one cult-favorite treatment that even celebrities swear by!

Last year, Lala Kent revealed that the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is one of her must-have beauty products! “This is a game-changer,” the reality star told New York Magazine. “When I was about 20 years old and having skin issues, a friend told me Lisa Vanderpump uses this drying lotion. This was before I was even on the show, and so I thought, if Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills uses it, I’m putting it on my face. I’ve literally been obsessed with it ever since. I just stick a Q-tip in, apply it on my blemish and it dries it out completely.”

Keep scrolling to shop this skincare superhero!

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a legendary spot treatment that dries up surface blemishes overnight. Formulated with exfoliating salicylic acid, cooling calamine, pore-cleansing sulfur and oil-absorbent zinc oxide, this award-winning skincare solution draws out impurities and reduces acne in the process.

Tired of pesky pimples that won’t go away? Try this iconic pink liquid! Simply dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment, dab onto your whitehead and wait for the blemish to disappear. Pro-tip — just make sure you don’t shake it up!

With over 32,000 reviews on Amazon, this popular product is tried-and-true. Clear up your complexion with the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion!

