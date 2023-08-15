Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have had a front-row seat to Hollywood beauty treatments over the years. From gold face masks to Sutton Stracke’s “anti-anxiety roller,” these products and procedures are always top-tier. Only the best for Beverly Hills! But now you can keep up with your favorite Los Angeles ladies by shopping a skincare set straight from the stars!

Kyle Richards took to Amazon Live last week to share some of her travel staples, including this at-home beauty kit from Nurse Jamie. “She’s just a face guru, anti-aging that everybody goes to it seems,” Richards said. “She’s kind of famous on Instagram now. She also created that roller you’ve seen on the show. Everyone goes to her for their lasers and all that stuff. So, she has this At-Home Uplifting Facial Kit. Anything Jamie tells me to do, I’ll do it, I’ll listen, because she knows what’s up. So, that is really, really great. I went to [Nurse Jamie] recently and she did a no-downtime laser on me, and I’m not kidding you, the next day I was like, I don’t even think I have any lines on my face! I was like, this is a miracle.”

And yes, Richards is referring to Stracke’s instantly iconic facial massaging roller from the cast trip to Tahoe. Keep scrolling to learn more about this Housewives-approved Amazon find!

Get the Nurse Jamie Non-Surgical Face Uplift Kit for just $145 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Non-Surgical Uplift Kit is an anti-aging beauty treatment featuring Nurse Jamie’s bestselling products — the EGF Face Cream and the Uplift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller. Crafted with 24 massaging stones, this beauty tool helps improve skin tone to energize and revive your complexion. And formulated with plant stem cells and peptides, the face cream reduces wrinkles and smooths skin. When used together, this duo will leave your skin glowing!

If you want to feel as radiant as Kyle Richards, then try this Nurse Jamie Non-Surgical Face Uplift Kit from Amazon today!

