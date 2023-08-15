Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer may be coming to an end, but sunscreen is here to stay! Fact: Just because temperatures will be dropping doesn’t mean you don’t need to SPF anymore. If you want to protect your skin from harsh UV rays (and reduce wrinkles in the process!), then you should be applying a daily face sunscreen.

Even though sunscreen is an essential step in your skincare routine, certain formulas cause our skin to break out. But thanks to six of our favorite stars, we discovered a brand that won’t irritate your skin — EltaMD. While there are many different products in the line, the two most popular face sunscreens seem to be the Clear Sunscreen with SPF 46 and the Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 40.

Keep reading for these celebrity recommendations!

Sofia Richie

The Internet’s It girl told Who What Wear, “My favorite SPF would have to be Elta. It is the only SPF that I feel I can wear all day and it doesn’t break me out, doesn’t clog my pores. And I can bask in the sun and have a nice glow.”

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder told New York Magazine’s The Strategist she can’t live without EltaMD sunscreen. “I always get nervous with trying different sunscreens, that it’s going to make me break out, but it’s also really important to me that it’s safe to use every day,” she said. “I love that I’m using something that is clean. And it does not make me break out. I also put it on my hands, and make sure I put it down to my neck and chest. It’s the last step of my skincare, depending on what I’m doing for the day.”

Hailey Bieber

The model shared her morning beauty routine with Elle: “I’m going to do this EltaMD tinted sunscreen. A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out and this one has been my holy grail.”

Brooke Shields

After receiving a precancerous diagnosis, the Pretty Baby actress opened up about her journey to skincare health with Elle: “I do use sunscreen now every day, even in the winter. I’m a long-time user of the EltaMD sunscreen line. I always apply in the morning and one time during the day. I even use a thin layer before putting it on my foundation.”

Zac Efron

“I think sunscreen is super important,” the Baywatch actor told Refinery29. “You have to get a mineral block. Clear zinc works really well. I like EltaMD. They make a waterproof version. Wear sunscreen every day, please. No amount of sun is safe, in my opinion.”

Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star shared her guide to sensitive skin and soft glam with Vogue: “This is the only sunscreen that I have found that doesn’t break me out. I used to be terrified of sunscreen because it would just give me rashes, I would just break out everywhere on my body and on my face, and so I actually went years without using it. And I realize that that’s not a good idea.”

