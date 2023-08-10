Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Exfoliating is like flossing — we know we’re supposed to do it for health and hygiene, but we always dread the discomfort that follows. Most exfoliants cause Us to break out more, exacerbating the issue! But there is one exfoliant out there that is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin: Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant.

This cult-favorite toner unclogs pores, reduces wrinkles and evens skin tone. According to a clinical study, 91% of participants had noticeably healthier skin after using this product for a month.

In the last two years alone, the Paula’s Choice exfoliant has received awards from Today, Allure, Prevention, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, Glamour and Cosmopolitan. Not too shabby! And this bestselling beauty product has also received the seal of approval from so many of our favorite stars, including supermodels with near-flawless complexions.

Keep scrolling to find out which celebs swear by this skincare “holy grail”!

Olivia Culpo

“So this is another salicylic acid type of thing that helps with pores, unclogs pores, shrinks pores, smooths and evens skin tone,” the model told The Skincare Edit. “I swear it has changed my skin, switching up my acids every day and not using an intense cleanser.”

Kaia Gerber

“So next up is this toner. I really like Paula’s Choice,” the model shared on Vogue’s Beauty Secrets. “I’ve learned now that you can exfoliate gently with toners, so that’s what I do now.”

Paige DeSorbo

“If you are on your skin journey and you are kind of eliminating your acne and you’re to the point where you just need one more product and it will really clear things up, I feel like it’s this,” the Summer House star said during The Paige DeSorbo Show on Amazon Live. “Definitely makes your skin look more hydrated but also look healthier. I felt like when I started using this, it kind of got rid of the roughness of my skin.”

Kennedy Eurich

The TikTok star exclusively told Us Weekly, “I like it because it’s really great for my acne-prone skin and it feels like it kills all the bacteria off of my face.”

Kaci Walfall

“I love the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant,” the actress told Byrdie. “It works so great for my skin.”

Abbie Herbert

After testing out the Paula’s Choice exfoliant on TikTok, the social media personality said, “You can see my pores are minimized and there is little to no redness. I’m going to say this is a holy grail.”

Portia Umansky

The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is all grown up! She and her mom took to Amazon Live to share some beauty recommendations, including the Paula’s Choice exfoliant. “I use this Paula’s Choice exfoliant every single day,” Umansky said. “It makes my skin so much smoother. It’s worked wonders.”

