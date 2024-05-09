Kathy Hilton can’t help but get emotional over sister Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split — and even “called him” on what would have been one of their major relationship milestones.

“I cried on their 25th anniversary,” Hilton, 65, told Us Weekly exclusively at an event on Wednesday, May 8, celebrating her partnership with Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea. “I called Mauricio, I think he was skiing or somewhere in Europe.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards, 55, and Umansky, 53, split after 27 years of marriage.

“I think no matter what, we are family and I love my nieces,” Hilton added. “As long as they’re all OK and healing, it will be peaceful.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills chronicled the ins and outs of Richards and Umansky’s marriage woes, leading up to news of their separation. While Hilton was not a cast member this time around, she made a brief appearance at the reunion in March and weighed in on her sister’s split.

“Kyle, she’s not a compulsive person,” Hilton said at the time, referring to Richards and Umansky’s split. “She doesn’t just jump in and make a decision. Kyle didn’t decide this in three months. … I bet she had been thinking [about this] for the last three or four years. I shouldn’t say that … but I did.”

Hilton went on to say that Richards and Umansky started to do their own things following their separation.

“Mauricio is going one way, she’s going one way. They’re both trying to work,” she continued. “He’s dancing for four months on Dancing With the Stars.” (Umansky danced alongside Emma Slater during DWTS season 32 in 2023.)

On Wednesday, Hilton also offered Us an update on where she stands with sisters Kyle and Kim Richards — making clear she never had issues with Kim at all.

“I love my sisters. They love me. We all mother each other,” she said. “It’s hard for me when they’re ever having a tough time. It’s hard for me when I’m having a tough time, but it hurts me even more when somebody I love, to watch them suffer.”

Aside from supporting her family, Hilton is also teaming up with Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea again to reimagine the ultimate golf par-tee by bringing the bold flavor and fun to the world of major golf and high tea.

“I love iced tea. I am addicted to it, I would say. I always have one in the car with me. When they came to me with this, I was very inquisitive,” Hilton explained to Us. She initially thought daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton would be “angry and embarrassed,” but they loved it.

She also offered Us secrets to “throwing the best party,” saying the best tip is to “be organized” first and foremost.

“If you don’t enjoy the party, your guests will feel it,” the former Bravo star added. “I think just having a really fun group of people, lighting up the right music, important right cocktails — I have a great mixologist for special parties — and food for everybody.”

Reporting by Amanda Williams